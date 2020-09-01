Top news
- Pune: Man assaulted at date set up on gay dating app
- Dr Padmavati, among India’s top cardiologists, dies at 103
- Governor responds to TMC poster: ‘Main bhi hoon na’
- Covid cases in Delhi cross 2,000 mark after 50 days
- After SC order, 2 state-run universities to hold final-year exams
- Bangla Sahib gurdwara gets a pharmacy
Business As Usual by E P Unny, September 2020
- OpinionPranab Mukherjee, the Man for All Seasons, departs
- Country lost one of its greatest leaders: Manmohan Singh on Pranab Mukherjee
- EntertainmentC U Soon review: A satisfying, moving thriller
- EntertainmentMinnal Murali teaser: Tovino Thomas plays the fastest man alive
- Trending'Bhushan=Re 1': Memes flood social media after Supreme Court fines senior lawyer
- TrendingBill Gates bakes special cake for friend Warren Buffett on his 90th birthday
- SportsSuresh Raina is like family, CSK will always stand by him: N Srinivasan
- SportsKuldeep Handoo: Dronacharya coach is architect of Wushu's growth
- OpinionChina's strategy of economic self-reliance, under label of 'dual circulation', has been sharpened by pandemic
- Why govt can penalise you for not wearing a mask even when alone inside your private car
- LifestyleDessert recipe: This no-bake vegan cake requires just 3 ingredients
- TechnologyThe most anticipated smartphones launching this week
