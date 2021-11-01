MUST READ
- Phone chats not proof enough that accused supplied drugs: Court
- Prakash Jha to Dabur to mangalsutra: MP’s Home Minister gets them to fall in line with his hardline
- Editorial: Virat Kohli’s defence of Shami breaks a silence
- Opinion: India’s electoral democracy and the Hindutva chalk circle
- T20 World Cup: How moisture and dew help teams who bowl first
- Akhilesh talks Patel and Jinnah, BJP asks why ‘praise’ Pakistan
- Climate, supply chain on Modi table; India, US discuss region
Business As Usual by E P Unny, November 2021November 1, 2021 8:13:39 am
Advertisement
Best of Express
- In 48 districts, first dose coverage less than 50%; Modi to review vaccination
- CitiesPhone chats not proof enough that accused supplied drugs: Court
- EntertainmentAishwarya Rai birthday: How she captured India's attention before her debut, continues to be a star at 48
- EntertainmentHow Ishaan Khatter moved against the tide: From Beyond The Clouds to A Suitable Boy
- Trending'Barter system': Netizens amused by monkey who keeps man’s glasses until he hands over juice box
- Trending'Deliver love to special family': Amazon's Diwali ad on unsung Covid heroes wins the internet
- SportsIndia's T20 World Cup is all but over: 'We weren't brave enough'
- SportsUnheralded NZ spinners script India’s downfall by tying them up in knots in must-win game
- OpinionThere’s a mismatch between India’s graduate aspirations and job availability
- How Pandya call will decide India's fate at World T20
- LifestyleDiwali fashion: Ranveer Singh ushers in 'Sherwani SZN'
- TechnologyAcer 4K UHD smart TV (50-inch) review: The price is right
Advertisement