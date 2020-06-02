- Lockdown all but lifted, it's up to individuals and companies now
- Rajasthan: Offices to open fully, curbs stay on malls, places of worship
- Shops, offices to open outside containment zones in Maharashtra, film shoots to start
- In Gujarat, over 20 lakh people in containment, micro zones
- ICMR guidelines ‘being seriously criticised’: Gujarat HC
- Unlock 1.0 in UP: malls to reopen, inter-state travel allowed with NCR riders
- Insurance regulator steps in for standard Covid-19 product
- Doctors: Order on Covid duty photos unnecessary
Business As Usual by E P Unny, June 2020Published: June 2, 2020 5:02:33 am
