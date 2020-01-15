Makar Sankranti 2020: Revellers fly kites, paint the sky with vibrant colours

Makar Sankranti 2020: In India, flying kites is synonymous with Makar Sankranti, and the International Kite Festival adds to the celebrations of this annual festival. Makar Sankranti, which markes the onset of summers and celebrates the harvest season, is also known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Paush Sankranti in West Bengal, Maghi Bihu in Assam and Lohri in Punjab. On this day, devotees worship Surya or the Sun God and seek his blessings.
The International Kite Festival (IKF), which is organised during Makar Sankranti, sees participation from kitists from across the globe. As per the reports, this year, the event featured 153 kitists from 43 countries and 115 participants from 12 states. (Source: PTI)
Kite flyers from various countries, including India, are participating in the annual festival that is held on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmadabad. (Source: AP Photo)
As per reports, the festival was inaugurated by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on January 7. (Source: AP Photo)
Just like Ahmadabad, Hyderabad also hosts a three-day kite festival organised by Telangana State Tourism Department. (Source: AP Photo)
The event brings together international teams of professional kite-flyers, along with thousands of kite-enthusiasts. (Source: AP Photo)
An international participant walks with a kite during the International Kite Festival in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)
Revellers gather at the venue to watch a giant kite being flown during an International kite festival in Ahmadabad. (Source: AP Photo)
On the eve of Makar Sankranti, people socialise with each other and spend quality time together. (Source: AP)
A girl carries a small kite at the venue in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)
Amid CAA protests, people also flew kites with messages on them. (Source: Reuters)
People prepare kites with messages before flying them. (Source: Reuters)
A participant flies a giant kite during the three-day International Kite Festival in Hyderabad, organized by Telangana State Tourism Department. (Source: AP Photo)
Kite flying is not limited to the festivals as many people indulge in the activity in their neighbourhood too. (Source: PTI)
A woman flies a decorative kite at a kite festival on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival in Jaipur. (Source: PTI)