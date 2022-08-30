Dated <>

These terms and conditions shall govern your use of Astrology related digital products and services (“Astrology Services”), offered through websites managed by IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd (“IEO”, “us” or “we”):

These Terms and Conditions constitute a legally binding agreement (“Agreement”) between you and us which shall be read by you in conjunction with the Privacy Policy ( https://indianexpress.com/privacy-policy/) and Terms and Conditions (https://indianexpress.com/terms-and-conditions/) of our websites.

1. You shall register using your true, correct, current, and complete personal details for the purposes of availing the Astrology Services. They include your full name, age, time of birth, place of birth, email address, residential postal address, mobile / landline contact number, etc. (“Personal Details”) for the Astrology Services.

2. You have agreed that you have submitted your Personal Details voluntarily to avail of the Astrology Services.

3. You must provide us with complete and accurate payment information. You may choose from the various payment options available on the website, through your bank’s internet payment gateway. By submitting payment details to us you represent that you are entitled to purchase the Astrology Services using those payment details. In the case of unauthorized payments, IEO reserves the right to suspend, reverse, cancel and/or terminate your access to the Astrology Services. If payment authorisation is not received or authorisation is subsequently cancelled, we may immediately terminate, cancel, limit or suspend your access to the Astrology Services. If circumstances require, we may contact the issuing bank/payment provider and/or law enforcement authorities or other appropriate third parties without any prior notice or intimation to you.

4. For the Astrology Services, we shall endeavour to process your purchase promptly but do not guarantee that the Astrology Services will be activated/available to you by a specified time. Submission of your payment and Personal Details, constitute your offer to purchase the Astrology Services. Upon our successful verification your payment and email address/ other information, access to the Astrology Services will be commenced. We reserve the right to reject any offer made by you at our discretion, without assigning any reason.

5. The Astrology Services will be charged in Indian Rupees (INR), and any payment in another currency will be converted to Indian Rupees, calculated at the relevant rates of exchange. Taxes as applicable will also be charged to you. No dispute as to rate of exchange of other currency to Indian Rupees will be entertained. We use third party payment gateway services for receiving payment from you /Users for the Astrology Services and you agree to make payment using such third-party payment gateway.

6. If availed, we will provide you with digital Report(s) as attachment (s) in pdf format to the email address registered by you. These digital Report(s) are auto processed and will be delivered to you, which we endeavor to forward within a maximum of 02 (two) business days. Printouts of the digital Report(s) will be dispatched by courier to your address, registered by you, within 14 business days from the email sent.

7. If you are entitled to a refund under these terms and conditions, we will credit that refund to the card or other payment method you used to submit payment, unless it has expired or is not convenient, in which case, we will contact you on the email / mobile number registered by you.

8. If availed, we will provide you with digital Custom Report(s) from an Astrology Consultant as an attachment in pdf format forwarded to the email address registered by you. These Custom Report(s) from Astrology Consultants will be dispatched within a maximum of 14 (fourteen) business days. The printouts of the Custom Report(s) from Astrology Consultants will be dispatched through courier to your address registered by you within a maximum of 14 business days from dispatch of the digital Custom Report.

9. In the event if you have not received the digital Report or printout thereof or the digital Custom Report or the printout thereof within the stipulated time above, you shall notify us of such non receipt through email at astrocare@indianexpress.com. Our support team will respond to you and endeavour to provide the Astrology Services availed. If the Astrology Service cannot be auctioned by us for reasons other than defaults on your part or force majeure, we shall refund your payment received by us subject to the payment gateway charges/ conversion rate. For removal of doubts, save and except refund of the Astrology Service price i.e. the amount paid by you and received by us, no further amounts or compensation shall be payable by us to you hereunder. This is not limited to currency conversion charges, transaction charges, etc.

10. The Astrology Services booked and paid are non-cancellable by you and amounts paid by you are non-refundable unless we are unable to dispatch the Report (s) or Custom Report (s).

11. In the event of any complaint, you shall raise it within 15 (fifteen) days of delivery / scheduled delivery via email at astrocare@indianexpress.com. Complaints received thereafter will not be entertained.

12. This agreement shall be governed by the laws of India and the courts at New Delhi shall have exclusive jurisdiction.

1. Your use / availing of the Astrology Services is at your sole risk and discretion, We make no representation EXCEPT AS EXPRESSLY PROVIDED IN THIS AGREEMENT, We make no representation or warranty, express or implied, either in fact or by operation of law, statute, or otherwise and we specifically disclaim any and all implied or statutory warranties, including of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

2. The astrological calculations are based on equations and assumptions and not on any specific published almanac. Although broadly based on Indian Predictive Astrology / Numerology, the Report(s) generated should be considered as independent work, and the predictive texts shall be considered purely as an opinion based on the principles of Astrology. We shall not entertain any dispute(s) on differences arising out of such comparisons. The Report(s) / Custom Report(s) do not constitute advice and ought not to be relied upon in making (or refraining from making) any decision or action. The Astrology Service is provided on an “AS IS” “with all faults” and “as available” basis, and we do not warrant that the Astrology Services will operate error-free.

3. All warranties including without limitation, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, for the title and non-infringement are disclaimed and excluded. No representations, warranties or guarantees whatsoever are made by us as to the (a) accuracy, adequacy, reliability, completeness, suitability or applicability of the Astrology Services; (b) that the Astrology Services will be uninterrupted, timely, secure, or error-free; (c) the quality of any the Astrology Service will meet your expectations or requirements; (d) any errors in the Sites will be corrected; (e) warranties against infringement of any third party intellectual property or proprietary rights; or (f) other warranties relating to performance, non-performance, or other acts or omissions of IEO, its officers, directors, employees, affiliates, agents, licensors, or suppliers.

4. While it is our endeavour to ensure that each Report is prepared with care, we do not rule out the possibility of any unexpected errors. You should not rely on the content of the Report(s) / Custom Report(s) as a substitute for, nor does it replace any medical, financial, legal, educational, business, matrimonial, or other professional advice.