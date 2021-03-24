English
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Best of Express
Share in workforce already falling, Covid job losses hit women harder
After two-year pause, Indus water talks take off between India, Pakistan
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut: 'I am told that I want to become a politician, it's not like that'
Entertainment
Karnan teaser: Dhanush plays the saviour of the oppressed
Trending
Swarms of spiders and snakes invade homes in flood-battered Australia
Trending
Ruskin Bond shares picture of himself with his 'favourite book', wins hearts online
Sports
India beat England by 66 runs in 1st ODI: Gabbar roars back, debutants shine
Sports
'Tell me, will Krunal play for India? Khelega yeh?’ Pandya's late father used to ask
Opinion
Small steps to lasting Indo-Pak peace
Sanctions on China over Uighurs: cause & effect
Lifestyle
Graffiti artist Daku's latest mural is a take on Chennai's water crisis
Technology
OnePlus 9 review: The killer feature is the camera
Must Read
Sports
India beat England by 66 runs in 1st ODI: Gabbar roars back, debutants shine
Sports
'Tell me, will Krunal play for India? Khelega yeh?’ Pandya's late father used to ask
Sports
International cricket is pressure, I know how to handle it: Shikhar Dhawan
Technology
OnePlus 9 review: The killer feature is the camera
Technology
‘OnePlus 9 series addresses camera demands… 9R won’t replace Nord’
Technology
Xiaomi to launch Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra on March 29
Lifestyle
Graffiti artist Daku's latest mural is a take on Chennai's water crisis
Buzzing Now
Trending
Swarms of spiders and snakes invade homes in flood-battered Australia
Trending
Ruskin Bond shares picture of himself with his 'favourite book', wins hearts online
Trending
Man takes 2-year-old daughter inside elephant enclosure; here's what happened next
Trending
Video of Indonesian man 'bathing' and 'fishing' in giant pothole goes viral, authorities finally repair road
Trending
Watch: Drone footage captures moment when volcano erupts in Iceland
Mar 24:
Latest News
53 more deaths, 2,274 new Covid cases in Punjab
Latest U.S. mass shooting puts pressure on Biden to secure new gun laws
4 wards recorded over 1000 Covid-19 cases in 7 days : BMC
Tightrope of high-risk duties & trying to stay safe: How Pune cops navigated the pandemic year
Health worker flouts vaccination rule, inoculates 20 outside designated venue
International cricket is pressure, I know how to handle it: Shikhar Dhawan
Bengal: 8 people found positive for UK, South Africa Covid strains
I loved playing attacking game ever since I started holding a bat: Shafali Verma
Mumbai faces acute shortage of blood for thalassaemia patients once again : Some private banks demand payment
Plan to create a walk-in closet? Here’s all you need to know
