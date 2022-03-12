Meta and The Indian Express bring you stories of the women who triumphed in the face of the pandemic. Here are their stories of grit, resilience and courage. Here are HER Stories of Strength

Hills, dense forests, wild animals: How an Anganwadi worker in Coonoor helped migrants during lockdown By Nithya Pandian Venilla was awarded the ‘Covid Women Warriors, The Real Heroes’ award by the National Commission for Women on January 31, 2021, for her exceptional work during the pandemic.