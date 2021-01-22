MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT

Dear All,

We welcome you to come forward an be a part of India’s largest thyroid awareness drive i.e MITA which will help to make every Indian aware on thyroid disease

The microsite encompasses messages on thyroid on various aspects by different doctors across India with around 27 common topics in thyroid starting from the very basic like Relation between Thyroid and Weight Gain, Most common symptoms of Thyroid, so on and so forth which gives a holistic understanding on Thyroid disease and ensure to consult a doctor regularly for the suspects who would be suffering from the thyroid disease. It is important to get diagnosed on time & to get the treatment on time.

We request you to spread the message on timely diagnosis for the required, to as many audiences as possible so that the required are treated on time.