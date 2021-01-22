Senior Professor & HOD
Endocrinology PGIMS, Rohtak
Dear All,
Thyroid disorders are becoming a growing concern in India with 11% prevalance of hypothyroidism alone, coupled with majority of cases going undiagnoised the situation in Indian is becoming grimmer day by day. Join us in the India’s largest Thyroid Awareness Drive i.e MITA (MAKING INDIA THYROID AWARE). This drive aims to reach out to every single indian who could be at risk of thyroid disorders.
This microsite encompasses messages on thyroid on various aspects is a medium by which we wish to reach out to every Indian to create awareness on the disease to ensure and support diagnosis for the required
HOD – Consultant Endocrinologists
LISIE Hospital, Ernakulam
Dear All,
We welcome you to come forward an be a part of India’s largest thyroid awareness drive i.e MITA which will help to make every Indian aware on thyroid disease
The microsite encompasses messages on thyroid on various aspects by different doctors across India with around 27 common topics in thyroid starting from the very basic like Relation between Thyroid and Weight Gain, Most common symptoms of Thyroid, so on and so forth which gives a holistic understanding on Thyroid disease and ensure to consult a doctor regularly for the suspects who would be suffering from the thyroid disease. It is important to get diagnosed on time & to get the treatment on time.
We request you to spread the message on timely diagnosis for the required, to as many audiences as possible so that the required are treated on time.