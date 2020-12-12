HOW TO DEAL WITH HYPOTHYROIDISM DURING PREGNANCY?

INDIA’S BIGGEST THYROID AWARENESS DRIVE NEEDS YOU

Thyroid disorders are a growing concern in India. Nearly 1 in 10 Indian adults suffer from hypothyroidism alone and women are three times more likely to be affected than men. With a majority of cases going undiagnosed due to a lack of awareness about the condition, the situation is becoming grimmer by the day.

Abbott, in partnership with the Indian Thyroid Society, is leading the awareness drive under its ‘Making India Thyroid Aware’ initiative. This will empower people across the age spectrum to seek timely diagnosis and treatment of the condition.

