INDIA’S BIGGEST THYROID AWARENESS DRIVE NEEDS YOU

Thyroid disorders are a growing concern in India. Nearly 1 in 10 Indian adults suffer from hypothyroidism alone and women are three times more likely to be affected than men. With a majority of cases going undiagnosed due to a lack of awareness about the condition, the situation is becoming grimmer by the day.

Abbott, in partnership with the Indian Thyroid Society, is leading the awareness drive under its ‘Making India Thyroid Aware’ initiative. This will empower people across the age spectrum to seek timely diagnosis and treatment of the condition.

Know more about the campaign to educate yourself on the thyroid disorder and its related conditions.

HOW TO DEAL WITH HYPOTHYROIDISM DURING PREGNANCY?

WHAT IS HYPOTHYROIDISM?

THYROID & DIABETES

THYROID NODULES & SWELLINGS

Understanding Hypothyroidism in newborns: A parent’s guide!

Thyroid care during pregnancy: Protecting two lives

Having trouble getting pregnant? It could be your thyroid!

Diabetes & Hypothyroidism: The association

Disclaimer: This information provided herein is only for the purpose of awareness. This information is not meant to be a replacement for a doctor consultation, nor is it a medical recommendation or prescription of treatment. Please consult your doctor for more information. Abbott India Limited shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any action on the basis of the information provided herein and does not hold itself liable for any consequences, legal or otherwise, arising out of information provided herein.