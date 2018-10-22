Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Agenda

8:00 AM

9:00 AM

Chair’s opening remarks

  • Alex Travelli
    India correspondent, The Economist
9:10 AM

Fireside chat: The state of Maharashtra

  • Devendra Fadnavis
    Chief minister, Maharashtra
  • Alex Travelli
    India correspondent, The Economist
9:30 AM

Compete to grow

  • G. Parameshwara
    Deputy chief minister, Karnataka
  • Adi B. Godrej
    Chairman, The Godrej Group
  • Deepak Bagla
    Chief executive and managing director, Invest India
  • Nilanjan Ghosh
    Senior fellow and head, economics, Observer Research Foundation
  • Max Rodenbeck
    South Asia bureau chief, The Economist
10:15 AM

Keynote interview

11:00 AM

11:30 AM

Focus on defence: How the national government, states and territories can work together for the country’s benefit

  • Nirmala Sitharaman
    Minister of defence, Republic of India
  • Max Rodenbeck
    South Asia bureau chief, The Economist
12:00 PM

Doing business in India: Work in progress

  • Zarin Daruwala
    Chief executive, Standard Chartered Bank India
  • Amitabh Kant
    Chief executive, NITI Aayog
  • Ahmed El Sheikh
    President and chief executive, PepsiCo India
  • Anand Kripalu
    Managing director and chief executive, Diageo India
  • Alex Travelli
    India correspondent, The Economist
12:45 PM

Ask The Economist: Mr Modi’s reforms—A tentative scorecard

  • Max Rodenbeck
    South Asia bureau chief, The Economist
  • Alex Travelli
    India correspondent, The Economist
  • Daniel Knowles
    South Asia business and economics correspondent, The Economist
1:00 PM

2:00 PM

Empowering the young

  • Shashi Tharoor
    Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha
  • CP Gurnani
    Managing director and chief executive, Tech Mahindra
  • V. Ramgopal Rao
    Director, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  • Chetna Sinha
    Founder and chairperson, Mann Deshi Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation
  • Laurel West
    Managing director, content solutions, Asia, The Economist Group
2:40 PM

Beyond the rhetoric: Nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship

  • Hemant Kanoria
    Chairman and managing director, Srei Infrastructure Finance
  • Richa Bajpai
    Founder, Goodera
  • Avnish Bajaj
    Founder and managing partner, Matrix Partners
  • Kavin Bharti Mittal
    Chief executive and founder, Hike
  • Daniel Knowles
    South Asia business and economics correspondent, The Economist
3:20 PM

Fireside chat

  • Kailash Satyarthi
    Founder, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation
  • Alex Travelli
    India correspondent, The Economist
3:45 PM

4:20 PM

Financial reforms: The winners and losers

  • Jayati Ghosh
    Professor, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University
  • Sachin Menon
    National Head, Indirect Tax, KPMG India
  • Preet Dhupar
    Chief Financial Officer, IKEA India
  • Daniel Knowles
    South Asia business and economics correspondent, The Economist
5:00 PM

How important are the states in making it easier to do business in India?

  • Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Chairman, Aditya Birla Group
  • Max Rodenbeck
    South Asia bureau chief, The Economist
5:30 PM

