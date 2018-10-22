English
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Agenda
8:00 AM
Registration and refreshments
9:00 AM
Chair’s opening remarks
Alex Travelli
India correspondent, The Economist
9:10 AM
Fireside chat: The state of Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis
Chief minister, Maharashtra
Alex Travelli
India correspondent, The Economist
9:30 AM
Compete to grow
G. Parameshwara
Deputy chief minister, Karnataka
Adi B. Godrej
Chairman, The Godrej Group
Deepak Bagla
Chief executive and managing director, Invest India
Nilanjan Ghosh
Senior fellow and head, economics, Observer Research Foundation
Max Rodenbeck
South Asia bureau chief, The Economist
10:15 AM
Keynote interview
Amit Shah
President,
Bharatiya Janata Party
Max Rodenbeck
South Asia bureau chief, The Economist
11:00 AM
Networking break
11:30 AM
Focus on defence: How the national government, states and territories can work together for the country’s benefit
Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of defence, Republic of India
Max Rodenbeck
South Asia bureau chief, The Economist
12:00 PM
Doing business in India: Work in progress
Zarin Daruwala
Chief executive, Standard Chartered Bank India
Amitabh Kant
Chief executive, NITI Aayog
Ahmed El Sheikh
President and chief executive, PepsiCo India
Anand Kripalu
Managing director and chief executive, Diageo India
Alex Travelli
India correspondent, The Economist
12:45 PM
Ask The Economist: Mr Modi’s reforms—A tentative scorecard
Max Rodenbeck
South Asia bureau chief, The Economist
Alex Travelli
India correspondent, The Economist
Daniel Knowles
South Asia business and economics correspondent, The Economist
1:00 PM
Networking luncheon
2:00 PM
Empowering the young
Shashi Tharoor
Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha
CP Gurnani
Managing director and chief executive, Tech Mahindra
V. Ramgopal Rao
Director, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Chetna Sinha
Founder and chairperson, Mann Deshi Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation
Laurel West
Managing director, content solutions, Asia, The Economist Group
2:40 PM
Beyond the rhetoric: Nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship
Hemant Kanoria
Chairman and managing director, Srei Infrastructure Finance
Richa Bajpai
Founder, Goodera
Avnish Bajaj
Founder and managing partner, Matrix Partners
Kavin Bharti Mittal
Chief executive and founder, Hike
Daniel Knowles
South Asia business and economics correspondent, The Economist
3:20 PM
Fireside chat
Kailash Satyarthi
Founder, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation
Alex Travelli
India correspondent, The Economist
3:45 PM
Networking Break
4:20 PM
Financial reforms: The winners and losers
Jayati Ghosh
Professor, School of Social Sciences,
Jawaharlal Nehru
University
Sachin Menon
National Head, Indirect Tax, KPMG India
Preet Dhupar
Chief Financial Officer, IKEA India
Daniel Knowles
South Asia business and economics correspondent, The Economist
5:00 PM
How important are the states in making it easier to do business in India?
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Chairman, Aditya Birla Group
Max Rodenbeck
South Asia bureau chief, The Economist
5:30 PM
Closing remarks and networking cocktails
