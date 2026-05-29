ABOUT HUNGRY HAI TOH HEALTHY HAI
Hungry Hai Toh Healthy Hai is an initiative to raise awareness about loss of appetite, a concern that often goes unnoticed.When appetite stays low for a long time, it can affect how we feel every day, leading to lower energy, weaker immunity,difficulty concentrating, and slower recovery when we fall ill. Over time, this can impact overall wellbeing and quality of life.1,2
Through this initiative, we aim to bridge the awareness gap by helping people understand why a healthy appetite matters and how it supports a healthy and active life. Because when we nourish our bodies well, we feel strong, energetic, and better equipped to enjoy life.
Join us in encouraging healthy appetites and building healthier lives—one meal, one step at a time.
Reference:
[1] Tiwaskar M. Appetite stimulant before meal aids faster recovery from illness: a comprehensive review. Int J Res Med Sci 2025;13:917-26.
[2] Sahu, P., Thippeswamy, H., & Chaturvedi, S. K. (2022). Neuropsychiatric manifestations in vitamin B12 deficiency. In G. Litwack (Ed.), Vitamins and hormones
(Vol. 119, pp. 457–470). Academic Press. https://doi.org/10.1016/bs.vh.2022.01.001
This information is for general awareness purposes only and does not substitute medical advice or replace healthcare professional’s independent judgement or opinion. Advice of medical practitioner should be sought for diagnosis, test, prognosis and before undergoing any diagnosis, test, medication or treatment. This information does not constitute or imply an endorsement, sponsorship, purchase or recommendation of any kind. In case of any doubt or for more information, please contact your doctor. Abbott Healthcare Private Limited shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any action based on the advice of healthcare professionals or test undertaken by patients based on healthcare professional's advice and does not hold itself liable for any consequences, legal or otherwise, responsible or in any way liable for any injury or damage to any persons in view of any reliance placed on or action taken or arising out of this information.
For additional information, please contact:
Abbott Healthcare Private Limited, Floor 16, Godrej BKC, Plot No. C-68, BKC, Near MCA Club, Bandra (E), Mumbai – 400 051.
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IN-26-2275 25 May 2026