ABOUT HUNGRY HAI TOH HEALTHY HAI

Hungry Hai Toh Healthy Hai is an initiative to raise awareness about loss of appetite, a concern that often goes unnoticed.When appetite stays low for a long time, it can affect how we feel every day, leading to lower energy, weaker immunity,difficulty concentrating, and slower recovery when we fall ill. Over time, this can impact overall wellbeing and quality of life.1,2

Through this initiative, we aim to bridge the awareness gap by helping people understand why a healthy appetite matters and how it supports a healthy and active life. Because when we nourish our bodies well, we feel strong, energetic, and better equipped to enjoy life.

Join us in encouraging healthy appetites and building healthier lives—one meal, one step at a time.