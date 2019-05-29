LivePM Modi meets Jaitley after his decision not to be minister in new govt

Toggle Menu

PM Modi meets Jaitley after his decision not to be minister in new govt

PM Narendra Modi Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley made a "formal" request to not be given any responsibility in the new government so that he can concentrate on his "treatment" and "health."

Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow

By Express Web Desk

LiveCricket World Cup Highlights: England win 60-second challenge

By Sports Desk

J&K: Civilian killed, 30 injured as clashes break out in Shopian

By Express Web Desk

Another Trinamool Congress MLA, 3 party leaders join BJP

By Express Web Desk

Robert Mueller says Russian probe formally closed, resigns as special counsel

By Express Web Desk
Vinay Nalwa

Savarkar's crusade against caste discrimination remains under-appreciated

By Vinay Nalwa

Pak not invited to Modi’s oath taking, TMC MLAs join BJP and Hooch

After Pragya, now MP BJP MLA terms Nathuram Godse nationalist

By PTI

In TIME Magazine: From 'Divider in Chief' to 'Modi has united India like no PM in decades'

By Express Web Desk

Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Who all are attending PM's grand event tomorrow

By Express Web Desk

Naveen Patnaik takes oath for fifth time; but he's not India's longest serving CM yet

By Naman Shah

How North 24-Parganas, a TMC bastion, has come under sustained BJP attack

By Santanu Chowdhury

IRCTC's epic reply to website user's complaint about 'obscene and vulgar' ads triggers meme fest

By Trends Desk

PM Modi's new cabinet could determine 'power centres' in Chhattisgarh BJP

By Dipankar Ghose

Dal Raisina, all you need to know about the special delicacy to be served in Rashtrapati Bhavan

By Jayashree Narayanan

Congress gained on Sabarimala, people wanted to teach LDF a lesson: BJP's K Surendran on Kerala loss

By Vishnu Varma

Whittled down to 2 seats, CPI reiterates demand for 'Communist reunification'

By Express Web Desk

Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad cease to be members of Rajya Sabha

By PTI

RBI sets up task force on secondary market development in corporate loans

By PTI

Congress Parliamentary Party to meet on June 1 to elect leader

By PTI

By Express Web Desk

Assam: Decorated former army officer declared ‘foreigner’; sent to detention camp

By PTI

Democracy demands more than the counting of votes

Amartya Sen
By Amartya Sen

Mumbai doctor’s suicide highlights, once again, discrimination in medical institutions

Shah Alam Khan
By Shah Alam Khan

In his second term, PM Modi can ensure better urbanisation through greater devolution of power, and finances, to urban local bodies

Isher Judge Ahluwalia
By Isher Judge Ahluwalia

Savarkar's crusade against caste discrimination and untouchability remains under-appreciated

Vinay Nalwa
By Vinay Nalwa

Muslims are not headed for a bleak future. They should welcome PM’s resolve of winning over their trust

Faizan Mustafa
By Faizan Mustafa
LiveICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Clarke carries the trophy

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony LIVE Stream updates: The World Cup 2019 opening ceremony is taking place at the Mall, opposite Buckingham Palace in Central London

By Sports Desk

World Cup 2019 Match 1: Favourites England look to stamp authority against South Africa

By Sports Desk

Jasprit Bumrah to Jofra Archer, bowlers to watch out for in ICC World Cup 2019

By Sports Desk

World Cup 2019: Steyn a big loss for South Africa, says Du Plessis

By Reuters

21 and under: The young players to watch for at World Cup 2019

By Sports Desk

Suriya: NGK is a turning point for me

Following tweets on Salman Khan, Sona Mohapatra gets death threat

Ajith turns cop for Vinoth’s film

First of Many: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub revisits No One Killed Jessica

Is Sonal Chauhan dating cricketer KL Rahul? Here's what the actor has to say

Saaho: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy out, Ghibran in

Huma Qureshi joins Zack Snyder's Netflix film

Medically Yourrs first impression: Shantanu Maheshwari starrer has its moments

Hina Khan is 'lost in her own world', see photos from her Swiss vacation

Winter is gone: What we learnt from Game of Thrones

The lessons we have learned after eight seasons of Game of Thrones.

By Anushree Majumdar

War, what is it good for? The military-industrial complex

By Pratik Kanjilal

Down in Jungleland: Mountain Rain

By Ranjit Lal

Man Booker International Prize 2019 winner Omani writer Jokha Alharthi talks about her characters’ complexity

By Nawaid Anjum

I don’t put pressure on myself says Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra

By Alaka Sahani

Simply put: Congress crises, over the years

By Manoj C G

An Expert Explains: How regional pride, nationalism made Modi-Shah even stronger on home turf

By Christophe Jaffrelot

An Expert Explains: In biggest bout, knockout

By Gilles Verniers

8

Godzilla King of the Monsters stills promise an epic Kaiju showdown

9

Celeb spotting: Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani and others

7

Ramzan food walk through Kolkata's Zakaria Street

15

Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy give major couple goals, see romantic getaway photos

5

Amy Jackson is enjoying her babymoon in Marrakech

02:54

The rocket science behind Jasprit Bumrah’s incredible bowling

01:24

CWC poll stats: 18 members fielded, 4 won

00:29

England favourities tag embraced by captain Eoin Morgan

01:58

OPPO Reno 10x zoom edition Unboxing: A look at the new OPPO phone

01:25

Poll debacle: Rahul upset with three top leaders for placing sons above party

World Cup 2019 Match 1: Favourites England look to stamp authority against South Africa

21 and under: The young players to watch for at World Cup 2019

Manu Bhaker secures India's 7th Olympic quota in shooting

Jasprit Bumrah to Jofra Archer, bowlers to watch out for in ICC World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli was instinctive four years ago but has mellowed now: Kapil Dev

Pakistan awarded 2020 Asia Cup, tournament set to be held at neutral venue

French Open 2019: Rohan Bopanna and Marius Copil knock out sixth seeds in first round

WATCH: Sarri storms off on eve of Europa League final

28 May 2019
West Indies v New Zealand
West Indies beat New Zealand
By 91 Runs
30 May 2019
England v South Africa
At The Oval, London
15:00 IST
Services affected on Delhi Metro’s Red Line due to technical snag

Karnataka Police ‘Singham’ Annamalai’s resignation evokes an emotional response

Zero Waste Chennai: Planning for a garbage-free city

BBMP bypolls: More than 50% voters choose to give corporation elections a miss

This Bangalore school is now using metal detectors to check ‘violent’ students

Delhi’s Connaught Place 4th most expensive office market in Asia Pacific

Massive blaze at Kolkata’s Park Circus area, 12 fire tenders reach spot

Fire at Bangalore International Airport premises, investigation underway

Period: Let it be an open secret

Intel dual-screen Honeycomb Glacier concept to Asus ZenBook Edition 30: Laptops that caught our eye at Computex 2019

Top 5 video games to buy in June 2019: F1 2019, Super Mario Maker 2 and more

OnePlus 7 first sale from 12 PM on June 4 on Amazon: Price, specifications

Apple iPod Touch seventh-generation is official: So what's new here?

Dal Raisina, all you need to know about the special delicacy served in Rashtrapati Bhavan

Chefs across India are rediscovering the joys and challenges of India’s other native summer fruits

Fleabag: The unbearable lightness of sisterhood

Here's why your brain makes inconsistent choices

Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony: From food menu to guest list; all you need to know

How Narendra Modi has made turban, kurta-jackets his signature style

Millennials prefer Indian heritage destinations to foreign visits, reveals survey

Easy ways to save money while travelling solo

Common mistakes that can make your skin acne-prone

British magazine trolls outgoing PM Theresa May's legacy with blank cover

Desi Tweeple mark end of the month with hilarious 'money meme' and it's spot on

Watch: Toddler hears a violin for the first time and it's adorable

Former Zimbabwe Test cricketer wows judges with his performance on The Voice Australia

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni's amazing knock against Bangladesh kicks off meme-fest online

Assam: Decorated former army officer declared ‘foreigner’; sent to detention camp

Political violence in Tripura: BJP supporters clash with ally IPFT, CM says situation better than 2013

Ex-student union leader held for Guwahati grenade attack

Tripura post-poll violence: 3 deaths reported; BJP and Oppn engage in blame game

Naga outfit accuses Myanmar of creating war-like situation in Naga areas

As drug flow from India to Bangladesh declines, officials raise concern of smuggling from Myanmar

Activists in Tripura raise alarm over rising plastic pollution in villages

Elderly man found dead after NRC objection hearing, kin alleges suicide

BJP supporter murdered in Tripura, party alleges Congress, CPI(M) role

Nomination process for Padma awards begins

CGSOS Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10th, 12th result 2019 declared

AIMS ATMA June 2019 applications open: Check how to apply, exam pattern

Over 2000 PG medical seats vacant, deadline extended to May 31

DU admissions 2019: Registration for UG courses to begin from tomorrow

TOEFL exam pattern to change from August: Exam to go shorter, ‘mybestscore’ feature added

11 straight days of tornadoes have US approaching ‘uncharted territory’

Donald Trump undercuts John Bolton on North Korea and Iran

Dwayne Johnson – Saving the world, film by film

A possible weight loss strategy: Skip breakfast before exercise

Rewriting the past won’t make Disney more progressive

Cheesecake to pastry, easy mango recipes you can at home for kids

Amy Jackson, Sameera Reddy are enjoying babymoon: 5 reasons to take a trip during pregnancy

How to get kids to drink more water: Follow these 6 fun tricks

How to protect your baby’s skin from the hot summer sun

Know Your Monument: Mysore Palace, a history of freak accidents and multiple rebuilds

‘PM Narendra Modi’ Is The Baahubali Version Of Our PM’s Life

Thanos To Arya Stark: The Meme Fest After BJP’s Victory Looks Unstoppable For Now

At Panel About ‘Accessibility For Differently-Abled’, No Ramp For Wheelchair-Bound Speaker

Fifty Shades of Same? Why The 2019 Miss India Contestants Have Left Twitter Stunned

Today In Mind-Your-Own-Business: Malaika Arora’s Un-Photoshopped Image Triggers Trolls

‘ती’ आत्महत्या नाही हत्याच; डॉ. पायल तडवीच्या वकीलांचा दावा

पंतप्रधानांनी घेतली अरूण जेटलींची भेट

तळीरामांनी घातली महाराष्ट्राच्या तिजोरीत 25 हजार कोटींची भर

सामाजिक दबावामुळे मुस्लीम कुटुंबाने ‘नरेंद्र मोदी’ हे मुलाचं नाव बदललं

‘टीएमसी’च्या आमदारांची गळती सुरूच; आणखी एका आमदाराचा भाजपात प्रवेश

मोदी-1 में किनारे लगे आडवाणी, जोशी; इस बार इन बड़े नेताओं का हो सकता है संन्‍यास

Loksabha Election Results 2019: मंत्रियों पर अमित शाह, रामलाल के बीच महामंथन, अरुण जेटली से मिले नरेंद्र मोदी

जेपी आंदोलन के सिपाही जेपी नड्डा ले सकते हैं अमित शाह की जगह, यूपी में दिलाई है बड़ी जीत, जानें- उनकी खूबियां

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony LIVE News Updates: क्रिकेट का ‘महाकुंभ’ शुरू, 60 सेकेंड चैलेंज में अनिल कुंबले व फरहान अख्तर रहे भारत के होस्ट

55 साल बाद फिर एक हो सकती हैं CPI और CPIM, चुनावों में करारी हार के बाद कवायद शुरू

മോദിയുടെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചടങ്ങിൽ രാഹുലും സോണിയയും

പെരുന്നാള്‍ അവധി: സ്‌കൂള്‍ തുറക്കുന്നത് ജൂണ്‍ ആറിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി

വര്‍ഗ്ഗീയതയെ ചെറുക്കുന്നത് ധാര്‍ഷ്ട്യമെങ്കില്‍ അത് ഇനിയും തുടരും:നിലപാടിലുറച്ച് പിണറായി

അശ്ലീല പരസ്യത്തിനെതിരെ പരാതിയുമായി യുവാവ്; സ്വന്തം സെര്‍ച്ച് ഹിസ്റ്ററി ഡിലീറ്റ് ചെയ്യെന്ന് ഐആര്‍സിടിസി

വ്യാജരേഖ കേസ്: ചര്‍ച്ചയിലൂടെ പരിഹരിക്കാനാകില്ലെന്ന് സഭാ നേതൃത്വം

மோடி பதவியேற்பு விழா : 6000 விருந்தினர்கள் பங்கேற்கும் கோலாகல விழா

இந்தியா ‘வின்’ பண்ணும்யா..! கலைஞர் ரசித்த கிரிக்கெட்

உருவாகிறது ’கரகாட்டக்காரன்’ கிளாஸிக் திரைப்படத்தின் 2-ம் பாகம்!

ரூ.1.40 லட்சத்தில் மத்திய அரசில் வேலை : உடனே விண்ணப்பிங்க…

தமிழ் திரைப்பட தயாரிப்பாளர்கள் சங்கம் எடுத்திருக்கும் முடிவு அபாயகரமானது – பாரதிராஜா

ফের তৃণমূলে ভাঙন! বিজেপিতে তৃণমূল বিধায়ক মণিরুল ইসলাম

ঘরছাড়াদের ঘরে ফেরাতে কাল নৈহাটিতে অবস্থান বিক্ষোভে মমতা

মোদী জি, আমি দুঃখিত, শপথ গ্রহণ অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থিত থাকতে পারছি না: মমতা

পার্ক সার্কাসে বিধ্বংসী আগুন

সারদা তদন্তে অর্ণব ঘোষকে সিবিআই-জিজ্ঞাসাবাদ

