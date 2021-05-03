English
English
தமிழ்
Tamil
বাংলা
Bangla
മലയാളം
Malayalam
हिंदी
Hindi
मराठी
Marathi
Follow Us:
Monday, May 03, 2021
Home
India
Elections
Cities
Opinion
IPL 2021
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Videos
Explained
Audio
Epaper
Subscribe
Search for:
Best of Express
West Bengal: How BJP didn’t see winds of change since 2019
Media can't be stopped from reporting court observations, SC tells EC
Entertainment
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa mourns relative's death: 'I'll never ever forget I couldn't get a bed in ICU for him'
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut wants govt, people to compensate for oxygen we are forcefully taking from nature during Covid-19
Trending
100 years of Satyajit Ray: Artist reimagines legend's films posters amid Covid times
Trending
Mumbai teacher who ferries Covid patients in makeshift ambulance wins praise
Sports
BCCI stares at IPL nightmare: KKR-RCB postponed after COVID-19 scare
Sports
ICC Rankings: India retain second spot in T20Is, drop to third in ODIs
Opinion
TMC win can give new life to anti-BJP politics, but Opposition needs greater clarity about intent
West Bengal elections: How Didi won personality battle
Ikat: All you need to know about this fabric dyeing technique
Technology
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review: The modern day alarm clock
May 03:
Latest News
Pune records coolest April since 2011
Look into using oxygen concentrators in Gurgaon hospitals, says Haryana CM
Karnataka Covid wrap: Death toll crosses 16K-mark, CM assigns new district in-charge ministers
Pune: One doctor from Auto Cluster facility, two from private hospital arrested for ‘taking Rs 1 lakh from Covid patient for ventilator bed’
Mumbai: Vaccination for 45-plus group to remain suspended today
Pune: One-fifth of deaths, one-third of new cases in city since beginning of outbreak in April
Haryana RSS leader’s son dies in accident
Pune: Blood banks appeal to those in age group of 18 to 44 years to donate blood before getting Covid vaccine
Three arrested for ‘forging Covid-19 test reports’ of 62 workers at private firm
‘Pandemic showed us the criminal justice system’s gaps’
Home
Elections
India
North East India
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Tripura
Photos
Entertainment
Sports
News
Lifestyle
Viral
Technology
Archives
Videos
Explained
Technology
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Food
Sports
Auto
Idea Exchange
News
Audio
3 Things
Express Adda
Water
Likh: The Process
Metro Food Hoppers
The Sandip Roy Show
Talking Books
What to Watch this Weekend
From the Print
Opinion
Explained
Delhi Confidential
Astrology
Epaper
Todays Paper
Sunday Eye
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Music
Reviews
Regional
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Box Office
Web Series
Featured
What Is
Who Is
When Is
How to
Research
GenderAnd
Sports
IPL 2021
Badminton
Cricket
Football
FIFA 2018
Hockey
Motor Sport
Tennis
WWE Wrestling
Tech
Technology
Mobile & Tabs
Gadgets
Science
Tech Reviews
Social
Tech News
Lifestyle
Books
Fashion
Food Wine
Health
Fitness
Art & Culture
Workplace
Auto & Travel
Trending
Trending In India
Trending Globally
Viral Videos
Bizarre
Voice
Parenting
Food
Health & Fitness
Learning
Family
Blogs
Things To Do
Cities News
Ahmedabad
Bangalore
Chandigarh
Chennai
Delhi
Jaipur
Kolkata
Lucknow
Ludhiana
Mumbai
Pune
Jobs
Bank Jobs
Defence Jobs
PSU
Railway
UPSC
Teachers Job
SSC
Business
Aviation
Banking & finance
Budget
Business Other
Companies
Economy
Market
Education
Students Voice
Study Abroad
More
Elections
Brand Solutions