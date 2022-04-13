Chandoke, who is suffering from a tissue disorder, immediately sent his younger brother Amit to help Khan and his family.
Documents with the family show that the house on Birla Marg was registered in the name of Hasina Fakhroo following the death of her husband who was the original beneficiary of the PM's housing scheme.
In total, over the past two days, the city has recorded 501 new cases, with the active case count rising to 814.
Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal on Wednesday issued an order directing zonal deputy municipal corporations (DMCs) to set up the squads which must visit their concerned areas daily to check the status of nullah desilting as well as the problems faced during cleaning.
Amid growing outrage over the incident, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, in her first term as CM, had termed it “doctored” and “minor”.
Every year, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), with seven campuses across the country, including one in Pune, admits anywhere between 1,300 and 1,500 students after Class XII. This is besides the senior students who enrol for doctoral programmes.
Police identified the arrested suspect as one Karan, a resident of village Kajheri, Sector 52, who they said was nabbed by a team of the District Crime Cell that has been cracking the whip on organised crimes and gangsters.
During his one-day trip to Gujarat, Sisodia had criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for not delivering quality schooling in the state.
In a meeting on “making UP $1 trillion dollar economy”, the CM on Tuesday said that 5 crore jobs will be required to be generated in the next 5 years so that the available manpower can be utilised in achieving the goal.
In a video of the school girl, recorded in the presence of police officers, which was widely circulated in the local media, the girl alleged that one of their teachers insisted they read the Bible
The process of setting up new intermediate colleges, or reorganising existing educational buildings, has been completed in 468 of 650 mandals, it is learnt.
Briefing media persons after a meeting with Estonian Ambassador Katrin Kivi at the Vidhana Soudha, Sudhakar said, “I have discussed the possibility of a tie-up for an exchange programme between the RGUHS and their institutes.”
Creative Cloud Express (CCX) (formerly Spark) is Adobe’s web and mobile app which lets anyone create quick designs for varying needs. Here's my experience of using it.
There were 107 senior citizens in the group "Skydivers Over Sixty" or SOS.
Four students of CRM Institute of Technology have come up with a solution to help Indian farmers understand groundwater levels.