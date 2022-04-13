scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect arrested, says official
Live Updates

Umran Malik: From 'Gully Boy' to making 150kph the new normal
IPL

Delhi's Covid cases rise again; city logs 299 infections in a day

Beast movie review: Unapologetic fan service

UPSC CSE Key – April 13, 2022: What you need to read today

Premium
Ilayaraja and his court battles: who owns the rights to a film song?
Explained

Premium
Who is Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin's close ally arrested by Ukraine?
Explained

Internet suspended, schools shut after fresh clashes in Odisha town

We tried meditation in virtual reality… it can be life changing

Premium
BMC forms 2 squads to oversee ongoing nullah desilting work

Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal on Wednesday issued an order directing zonal deputy municipal corporations (DMCs) to set up the squads which must visit their concerned areas daily to check the status of nullah desilting as well as the problems faced during cleaning.

Health science courses: MUHS summer internship programme for UG students

‘Water for all’ policy: BMC seeks objections, suggestions

‘Accused failed to explain his death’: Woman gets life in jail for 6-year-old son’s murder

Newer IISERs on the cards to strengthen scientific research at UG level

Every year, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), with seven campuses across the country, including one in Pune, admits anywhere between 1,300 and 1,500 students after Class XII. This is besides the senior students who enrol for doctoral programmes.

lung damage

‘Half of all COPD cases worldwide due to non-tobacco factors’: Experts call for promoting early diagnosis

Jitendra Awhad, slum redevelopment projects, slum redevelopment projects reforms. bmc, indian express news

Maharashtra minister’s statement on no NOC needed for sale, renting out flats sparks confusion

Pune Health Briefs: Obstetric & Gynecological Society gets new president

Chandigarh: Man arrested for links with gangsters, weapons seized

Police identified the arrested suspect as one Karan, a resident of village Kajheri, Sector 52, who they said was nabbed by a team of the District Crime Cell that has been cracking the whip on organised crimes and gangsters.

Haryana’s Covid positivity inches up to 3.05 per cent

Compensate farmers for drop in crop yield due to extreme weather: Kumari Selja

No farm loan waiver through RDF as Punjab tweaks law to get its share of Rs 1150 cr from Centre

Yogi Adityanath starts second term setting deadlines for govt machinery

In a meeting on “making UP $1 trillion dollar economy”, the CM on Tuesday said that 5 crore jobs will be required to be generated in the next 5 years so that the available manpower can be utilised in achieving the goal.

UP ‘mahant’ held days after hate speech, rape threat

Asaram Bapu case: Security for rape victim's family stepped up

Asaram Bapu case: Security for rape victim’s family stepped up

No tu tu main main in UP, no space for riots here: Yogi Adityanath on Ram Navami violence

Explained: Midday meal and supplements

Explained: Midday meal and supplements

Premium
How shooting, wrestling can be included at CWG 2026

How shooting, wrestling can be included at CWG 2026

How to pursue 2 university degrees at once

How to pursue 2 university degrees at once

Premium
What caused the Jharkhand ropeway accident?

What caused the Jharkhand ropeway accident?

Ilayaraja & his court battles: who owns rights to a song?

Ilayaraja & his court battles: who owns rights to a song?

Premium
Heart inflammation risk after Covid jabs low: study

Heart inflammation risk after Covid jabs low: study

Sri Lanka: fall in rice output and the economy

Sri Lanka: fall in rice output and the economy

What is ‘2+2’ dialogue between India and US?

What is ‘2+2’ dialogue between India and US?

What is CALM System that the Army wants?

What is CALM System that the Army wants?

'Wagah of Gujarat', the state's new tourist spot

'Wagah of Gujarat', the state's new tourist spot

Passive income

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: First look in pictures

Fitness tips Here are some benefits of cooling down after a workout

Some benefits of cooling down after a workout

Janhvi Kapoor spends 40 hours in Rajasthan

Janhvi Kapoor spends 40 hours in Rajasthan

pexels-pavel-danilyuk-6417904

Alaya F shares dos and don’ts while effectively de-puffing the face

chamipns league (8)

Villarreal stun Bayern to reach Champions League semifinals

RCB vs CSK (7)

IPL 2022: Batting clicks as CSK taste first victory

BOLAN, An ancient festival of Bengal. Express Photo Shashi Ghosh

Bolan returns to Bengal

cropped-OppoF21Pro_Story7-1.jpg

Oppo F21 Pro: First look in pictures

Shanaya Kapoor lets her hair down at pool party

The Catch Up: 13 April

Headlines at 9:30 pm on 13th April

Business News at 9:00 pm on 13th April

Entertainment News at 8:30 pm on 13th April

Entertainment News at 3:30 pm on 13th April

Ep 29: Arun Shourie

Ep 28: Anil Kakodkar and Suresh Gangotra

Sports News at 1:30 pm on 13th April

Entertainment News at 11:30 am on 13th April

Technology

Playing around with Adobe Creative Cloud Express: Here’s what I learnt

Playing around with Adobe Creative Cloud Express: Here’s what I learnt

Creative Cloud Express (CCX) (formerly Spark) is Adobe’s web and mobile app which lets anyone create quick designs for varying needs. Here's my experience of using it.

Tech InDepth: Understanding IMAX

Tech InDepth: Understanding IMAX

7 WhatsApp security tips that you must know to stay safe

7 WhatsApp security tips that you must know to stay safe

OnePlus 10R leaks: Everything we know so far

OnePlus 10R leaks: Everything we know so far

'Technology helped us scale up our homegrown brand in a pandemic'

'Technology helped us scale up our homegrown brand in a pandemic'

Hills, dense forests, wild animals: How an Anganwadi worker in Coonoor helped migrants during lockdown

Hills, dense forests, wild animals: How an Anganwadi worker in Coonoor helped migrants during lockdown

Gully Girls: Covid helps teens of shelter home find their feet with Old Delhi food walks

Gully Girls: Covid helps teens of shelter home find their feet with Old Delhi food walks

‘It wasn’t easy…’ Greenhorn panchayat chief had her job cut out in Kerala’s prolonged second wave

‘It wasn’t easy…’ Greenhorn panchayat chief had her job cut out in Kerala’s prolonged second wave

Business As Usual by E P Unny, April 2022
Business As Usual by E P Unny, April 2022
Business As Usual by E P Unny, April 2022

    pisces

    PISCES This is a splendid moment for a spot of extravagance. It doesn’t matter if you’re spending a tiny sum or a large pile. What’s important is that you generate a feeling of well-being and prosperity, and spread… read more

    • ARIES
    • CAPRICORN
    • AQUARIUS
    • PISCES
    • TAURUS
    • GEMINI
    • CANCER
    • LEO
    • VIRGO
    • LIBRA
    • SCORPIO
    • SAGITTARIUS
