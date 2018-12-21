ZPM’s Lalduhoma vacates Aizawl West-I seat in Mizoram

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma has vacated one of the two constituencies he bagged in the November 28 election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, an official said Thursday.

The ZPM leader has decided to give up Aizawl West-I seat, while retaining the Serchip constituency, Assembly Secretary SR Zokhuma said.

Lalduhoma submitted his resignation from Aizawl West-I Wednesday following which the Assembly secretariat issued a notification on the matter, Zokhuma told PTI.

The bypoll to the seat is likely to be held with the parliamentary election next year, official sources said.

A statement issued by the ZPM earlier this week said that the decision to retain the Serchhip seat was taken by Lalduhoma in consultation with senior leaders.

The ZPM leader defeated five-time chief minister Lal Thanhawla by a margin of 410 votes to win the Serchip seat.

At Aizawl West-I, he edged past sitting legislator and former minister K Sangthuama of the Mizo National Front(MNF) by 1060 votes.