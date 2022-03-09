Zira (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Zira (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Zira Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Kulbir Singh. The Zira seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Zira ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

zira Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amandeep Singh IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avtar Singh Zira BJP 2 10th Pass 58 Rs 23,34,10,840 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 2,23,58,227 ~ 2 Crore+ Janmeja Singh Sekhon SAD 1 12th Pass 77 Rs 10,14,39,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 4,93,50,000 ~ 4 Crore+ Kamaljit Singh IND 0 5th Pass 29 Rs 5,31,545 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulbir Singh IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 51,06,606 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 4,40,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Kulbir Singh Zira INC 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,66,42,660 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 47,36,686 ~ 47 Lacs+ Megh Raj IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 2,41,75,683 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh Kataria AAP 2 10th Pass 62 Rs 3,93,42,139 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 13,38,102 ~ 13 Lacs+ Naresh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 38,000 ~ 38 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Priyanka Rani Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 6,75,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Sukhwinder Singh Nationalist Justice Party 0 Illiterate 47 Rs 2,85,198 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Zira candidate of from Kulbir Singh Punjab. Zira Election Result 2017

zira Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kulbir Singh INC 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,72,76,612 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 93,39,976 ~ 93 Lacs+ Dharminder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 1,67,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh AAP 1 12th Pass 36 Rs 76,14,750 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ Gurpreet Singh S/o Makhan Singh IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 18,02,846 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 18,66,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Gurpreet Singh S/o Mukhtiar Singh IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 2,38,96,008 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 49,90,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ Gurpreet Singh S/o Nirmal Singh IND 0 Graduate 25 Rs 76,55,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Singh Zira SAD 0 5th Pass 76 Rs 5,62,02,326 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulbir Singh S/o Kundan Singh IND 0 Illiterate 38 Rs 42,54,427 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 8,56,744 ~ 8 Lacs+ Kulbir Singh S/o Rajinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 2,45,800 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulbir Singh S/o Suba Singh IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 9,95,785 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Stephen Bhatti SHS 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Sukhwinder Singh BSP 1 8th Pass 44 Rs 5,20,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Zira candidate of from Hari Singh Zeera Punjab. Zira Election Result 2012

zira Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hari Singh Zeera SAD 0 5th Pass 71 Rs 5,40,77,047 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 71,600 ~ 71 Thou+ Harinder Singh PPOP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,01,88,100 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 36,40,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ Jaswinder Kaur IND 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 14,22,07,486 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 4,09,430 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sh. Naresh Kumar INC 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,29,56,437 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhdev Singh BSP 3 8th Pass 41 Rs 9,41,870 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Zira Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Zira Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Zira Assembly is also given here.