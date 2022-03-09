Zamania (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Zamania (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Zamania Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sunita. The Zamania seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Zamania ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

zamania Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhand Pratap IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 6,71,013 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 2,82,675 ~ 2 Lacs+ Farajana INC 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 35,85,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ishwari CPI(ML)(L) 2 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 66,96,873 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jang Bahadur IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Yusufe Ali Khan BSP 1 Post Graduate 42 Rs 53,55,095 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash SP 6 Post Graduate 62 Rs 5,50,02,822 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 72 Rs 12,40,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramashray IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 31,68,400 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramprasad Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 8,24,250 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Prakash AAP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 9,59,445 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sahatu Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 9,49,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Sarvdeo Singh Alias Dr. Sarvdeo Singh Yogacharya Kalam IND 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,00,00,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema Devi SHS 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,12,44,178 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sunita Singh BJP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 25,16,67,639 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 5,96,66,704 ~ 5 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Zamania candidate of from Sunita Uttar Pradesh. Zamania Election Result 2017

zamania Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sunita BJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 15,38,33,889 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 2,58,67,770 ~ 2 Crore+ Atul Kumar BSP 13 Graduate 40 Rs 3,32,66,670 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 27,76,935 ~ 27 Lacs+ Bharat Janta Raj Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 36,500 ~ 36 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harinarayan Singh Yadav Rashtriya Parivartan Dal 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 10,22,915 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kartar Singh Yadav IND 5 10th Pass 26 Rs 83,36,354 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 1,68,71,020 ~ 1 Crore+ Om Prakash SP 4 Post Graduate 57 Rs 3,03,12,320 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 6,07,054 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ram Pyare CPI(ML)(L) 2 Post Graduate 40 Rs 12,26,435 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Renu Mahakranti Dal 0 5th Pass 29 Rs 43,500 ~ 43 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tauqeer Khan Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 13,65,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Zamania candidate of from Om Prakash Uttar Pradesh. Zamania Election Result 2012

zamania Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Om Prakash SP 4 Post Graduate 52 Rs 1,27,87,854 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Adalat RLM 0 Graduate 57 Rs 62,76,500 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Asif QED 0 Literate 39 Rs 8,54,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bal Krishna BJP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 31,28,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Heena Yadav SSD 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 1,92,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ishwari Prasad Kushwaha CPI(ML)(L) 1 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 8,85,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Izahar PMSP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 33,08,900 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Prakash JD(U) 1 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 54,76,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalawati INC 1 Illiterate 65 Rs 7,20,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghwendra LJP 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 1,39,265 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sadanand Tiwari IND 0 Graduate 62 Rs 13,23,768 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uma Shankar Kushwaha BSP 3 Post Graduate 61 Rs 97,87,008 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 3,04,807 ~ 3 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Zamania Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Zamania Assembly is also given here..