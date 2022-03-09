Zaidpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Zaidpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Zaidpur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Upendra Singh. The Zaidpur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Zaidpur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

zaidpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akash Kumar Diwan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 29,63,946 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ambrish Rawat BJP 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,11,81,905 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,96,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Arvind Singh Rawat Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 31 Rs 35,53,403 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagirath AAP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 29,31,434 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaurav Kumar SP 3 Graduate 37 Rs 31,54,542 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 35,29,137 ~ 35 Lacs+ Tanuj Punia INC 2 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 2,72,07,759 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Singh BSP 1 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 1,74,98,969 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,93,000 ~ 28 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Zaidpur Sc candidate of from Upendra Singh Uttar Pradesh. Zaidpur (sc) Election Result 2017

zaidpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Upendra Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 84,51,654 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 15,80,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Gaya Prasad Rashtravyapi Janta Party 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 13,10,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gyanwati Bhartiya Krishak Dal 0 Illiterate 37 Rs 1,32,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Km. Meeta Gautam BSP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,32,98,392 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunj Bihari IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 7,04,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalji Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Dal 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 8,82,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkamal Bhaskar Lok Dal 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Gopal SP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 61,15,340 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ramdayal IND 0 8th Pass 77 Rs 24,53,891 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramphal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 43 Rs 15,65,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tanuj Punia INC 0 Graduate 32 Rs 11,79,998 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Urmila Peace Party 0 Literate 51 Rs 1,37,32,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Zaidpur Sc candidate of from Ram Gopal Uttar Pradesh. Zaidpur (sc) Election Result 2012

zaidpur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Gopal SP 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 21,38,633 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 3,26,785 ~ 3 Lacs+ Satendra Kuma RSBP 1 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 52,00,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baijnath Rawat INC 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 89,54,600 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 33,36,112 ~ 33 Lacs+ Bhavan Nath Paswan IJP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 68,86,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Guddu Kori MwSP 0 Literate 35 Rs 30,55,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamala Kumari LJP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,05,99,376 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Lajjawati Kanchan IND 0 Others 51 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Parasnath IND 0 Not Given 57 Rs 8,66,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Naresh Rawat BJP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,76,97,836 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Rammagan IND 0 Others 42 Rs 22,70,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvjeet RLM 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 5,76,413 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chandra IND 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 17,20,300 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushma RPI(A) 0 Literate 35 Rs 8,62,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Umesh Kumar Rawa AITC 0 Literate 37 Rs 13,000 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Singh PECP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 33,42,193 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ved Prakash Rawat BSP 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 50,10,801 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 5,39,838 ~ 5 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Zaidpur (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.