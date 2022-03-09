Zaidpur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Zaidpur (sc) : Bye Election On 21-10-2019 (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Zaidpur (sc) : Bye Election On 21-10-2019 Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Gaurav Kumar. The Zaidpur (sc) : Bye Election On 21-10-2019 seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Zaidpur Sc Bye Election On 21 10 2019 ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Zaidpur Sc Bye Election On 21 10 2019 candidate of from Gaurav Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Zaidpur (sc) : Bye Election On 21-10-2019 Election Result 2017

zaidpur (sc) : bye election on 21-10-2019 Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gaurav Kumar SP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 41,70,840 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh Kumar Ambedkar BSP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 42,49,266 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Ambrish BJP 1 Post Graduate 45 Rs 81,72,927 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 13,20,251 ~ 13 Lacs+ Hari Nandan Singh Nagrik Ekta Party 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 25,64,129 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Rawat Samdarshi Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 7,15,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tanuj Punia INC 1 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 1,53,79,409 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

