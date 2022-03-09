scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Zahoorabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

By: Election Desk | Zahoorabad |
March 9, 2022 7:44:01 pm
The Zahoorabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party candidate Om Prakash Rajbhar. The Zahoorabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Zahoorabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

zahoorabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Arvind Bhartiya Jan Nayak Party 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 73,000 ~ 73 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Arvind Varma JD(U) 1 Not Given 42 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Gyan Prakash INC 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 1,06,20,595 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+
Jai Ram All India Forward Bloc 0 Graduate 46 Rs 28,98,500 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kalicharan BJP 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 68,90,416 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lalmohar Sarv Rajya Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 7,61,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahesh Singh Chauhan Rashtriya Lok Janta Party 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 21,07,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+
Om Prakash Rajbhar Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 2 Graduate 55 Rs 2,61,31,359 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,57,510 ~ 1 Lacs+
Rampravesh Marxist Communist Party of India (United) 0 Graduate 34 Rs 15,28,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Saiyyada Shadab Fatima BSP 1 Post Graduate 58 Rs 12,35,69,627 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Satyaa Dev Singh Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 1,00,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Shaukat Ali All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 36,02,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+
Shivpujan AAP 1 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 6,36,300 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Zahoorabad candidate of from Om Prakash Rajbhar Uttar Pradesh.

Zahoorabad Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Om Prakash Rajbhar
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party

zahoorabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Om Prakash Rajbhar Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 1 Graduate 50 Rs 1,68,45,133 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Anand Bihari Rai IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 6,63,100 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 23,640 ~ 23 Thou+
Divakar Tiwari Poorvanchal Peoples Party 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 13,32,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jai Ram Panday AIFB 0 Graduate 46 Rs 5,44,100 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kalicharan BSP 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 54,60,217 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Kanhaiya Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 33,75,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahendra SP 1 Graduate 41 Rs 10,29,627 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prakash Singh Yadav Janta Raj Party 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,28,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Kumar Chauhan Naitik Party 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 36,45,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Autar IND 0 Literate 58 Rs 1,45,070 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Saran IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 18,32,500 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh IND 0 Literate 37 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shameem CPI 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 27,31,497 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Subhash RLD 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Alias Rana Vijay Rajbhar IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 10,01,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 28,000 ~ 28 Thou+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Zahoorabad candidate of from Syeda Shadab Fatima Uttar Pradesh.

Zahoorabad Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Syeda Shadab Fatima
SP

zahoorabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Syeda Shadab Fatima SP 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 2,40,72,357 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+
Dhananjay IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 3,67,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Jaiprakash Rajbhar BJP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 32,88,129 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jairam Pandey AIFB 0 Graduate 36 Rs 2,53,297 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kali Charan BSP 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 45,90,529 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 5,26,263 ~ 5 Lacs+
Om Prakash Rajbhar SBSP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 1,45,30,539 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Purushottam Singh RLM 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Ashish ARVP 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 2,14,700 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shamim Ahamad CPI 1 8th Pass 52 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 36,000 ~ 36 Thou+
Subachchan RKSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 5,98,400 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sunil Kumar Kisan Sena 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 2,53,400 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surendra Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 1,00,09,393 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Usha Chaturvedi AITC 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vrijnarayan IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 1,66,661 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Zahoorabad Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Zahoorabad Assembly is also given here..

