Zahoorabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Zahoorabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Zahoorabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party candidate Om Prakash Rajbhar. The Zahoorabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Zahoorabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Zahoorabad candidate of from Om Prakash Rajbhar Uttar Pradesh. Zahoorabad Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Zahoorabad candidate of from Syeda Shadab Fatima Uttar Pradesh. Zahoorabad Election Result 2012

zahoorabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Syeda Shadab Fatima SP 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 2,40,72,357 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Dhananjay IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 3,67,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Jaiprakash Rajbhar BJP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 32,88,129 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jairam Pandey AIFB 0 Graduate 36 Rs 2,53,297 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kali Charan BSP 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 45,90,529 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 5,26,263 ~ 5 Lacs+ Om Prakash Rajbhar SBSP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 1,45,30,539 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Purushottam Singh RLM 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Ashish ARVP 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 2,14,700 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamim Ahamad CPI 1 8th Pass 52 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 36,000 ~ 36 Thou+ Subachchan RKSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 5,98,400 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar Kisan Sena 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 2,53,400 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 1,00,09,393 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Chaturvedi AITC 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vrijnarayan IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 1,66,661 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Zahoorabad Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Zahoorabad Assembly is also given here..