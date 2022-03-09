Zafrabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Zafrabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Zafrabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Harendra. The Zafrabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Zafrabad ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Zafrabad candidate of from Harendra Uttar Pradesh. Zafrabad Election Result 2017

zafrabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harendra BJP 2 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 5,63,97,169 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 15,19,292 ~ 15 Lacs+ Chhotelal Mahakranti Dal 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 23,06,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Jay Prakash CPI 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 11,95,437 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Samajwadi Janata Party (ChandraShekhar) 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 26,336 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Motilal RLD 0 12th Pass 75 Rs 1,36,53,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 5,24,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 14,74,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramlakhan IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 35,10,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 5,260 ~ 5 Thou+ Sachindra Nath SP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 2,42,74,642 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjiv Kuamr Upadhyay BSP 1 12th Pass 43 Rs 6,24,23,525 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,39,40,983 ~ 2 Crore+ Yogish Chandra Dubey IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Zafrabad candidate of from Sachindra Nath Tripathi Uttar Pradesh. Zafrabad Election Result 2012

zafrabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sachindra Nath Tripathi SP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 65,60,236 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar RLM 0 Graduate 36 Rs 4,15,300 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deep Chand Ram IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 39,08,500 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devi Prasad Giri LJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.harendra Prasad Singh BJP 1 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 1,03,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,47,887 ~ 27 Lacs+ Faiz Abidi IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,22,24,446 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,11,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Girish Chand IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 25,78,200 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girja Sanker IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 7,90,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Narayan BSP 1 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 1,31,00,608 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,26,592 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jayhind AD 2 12th Pass 32 Rs 61,65,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jogendra Prasad JKP 0 8th Pass 25 Rs 2,05,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omkar Nath JD(U) 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 6,64,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar RPI(A) 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 5,61,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad RSBP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 11,15,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sagar NCP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 7,59,638 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdhani PMSP 0 Literate 41 Rs 71,000 ~ 71 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sabhajeet RKSP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 2,93,040 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 4,21,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Satish Chandra Upadhyay IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 7,74,518 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shripati Singh SUCI 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 14,70,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Syam Dev SBSP 0 Literate 47 Rs 16,70,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tilakdhari INC 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 85,71,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vipin Bihari RUC 2 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,91,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Zafrabad Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Zafrabad Assembly is also given here..