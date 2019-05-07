Zafar Sareshwala praises Rahul Gandhi, says he has ‘come of age’

Zafar Sareshwala, who has been one of the most vociferous supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gujarat, Monday praised Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, saying that the Congress president has “come of age” and gained “traction with the masses.”

“Credit should be given where it is due! The way he is gaining traction with the masses and the kind of response his tweets generate of late and the level of interest people have been showing him on various social media platforms! It is coming of age of @RahulGandhi ji,” tweeted the businessman.

Later speaking to The Indian Express, Sareshwala said that while he appreciated Rahul, he was not hinting at the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Even if your enemy does well, he too needs to be appreciated… we are just political adversaries and not enemies…. I am not at all hinting at elections results (of 2019),” said the ex-chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

Defending his tweet, Sareshwala said: “I was very active in the 2014 (Lok Sabha) elections. Rahul Gandhi was nowhere then… Can anyone deny that more people come to the public meetings of Rahul Gandhi than those in 2014. There is a change in his body language. He used to look subdued five years ago. The difference is there. The way he is talking now… What he was in 2014 and what he is now? Rahul Gandhi has travelled quite a distance.”

Sareshwala, however, added that Rahul was “still no match of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in the intensity of addressing political rallies”. “Both Modiji and Amit Shah have more fire in their belly than Rahul. They are not complacent at all,” he said. “I will continue to stand up in support of Modiji, but if Rahulji is doing something good then we should have the sportsmanship to appreciate it,” he added.