YSRCP manifesto highlights: Pro-poor, farmer-centric, focus on education and healthcare

Less than a week ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Saturday released the party’s manifesto on the occasion of Ugadi. A puja on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, was held at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli, before the release of the manifesto. An astrologer present at the function predicted that this will be Reddy’s year. The party’s Navaratnalu or the ‘nine promises’ for welfare schemes make up the bulk of the manifesto.

Ugadi (Telugu New Year) puja underway at YSRCP office in Tadepalli. Astrologer at the function predicts this will be ⁦⁦@ysjagan⁩ year. He will be releasing the party manifesto shortly. @indianexpress @decision2019 pic.twitter.com/0UgAzxp7pS — Leela Prasad ⏳ (@theblcksheep) April 6, 2019

This will be first elections in Andhra Pradesh since the state’s split. While anti-incumbency has pushed TDP to the wall, the slew of welfare schemes and sops announced in the last two months have given it a fighting chance. On the other hand, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been laying the groundwork for more than 3 years, is poised to give a tough fight. Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP is expected to release its manifesto today.

Jagan Mohan Reddy YSRCP manifesto release: Key promises

*YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy, promoting his pro-poor persona, promised to build 20 lakh houses for the poor in the next five years. Under the scheme Pedhalandariki Illu, the houses will be registered in the name of the woman member. If it is elected to power, the YSRCP manifesto says, it will provide an additional loan on the house at 25 paise interest rate from banks.

*Reddy also promised free medical treatment under the welfare scheme Arogyasri if the cost of treatment is above Rs 1000. The manifesto also assures insurance of Rs 1 lakh even in cases of natural death. If a member of the Muslim community passes away, the party will provide the family financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, Reddy said. The Arogyasri healthcare scheme includes all families with income below 5 lakh rupees.

*The YSRCP manifesto promises to ban alcohol in Andhra Pradesh in three phases and limit its availability only to star hotels.

*The YSRCP manifesto promises financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme. In addition to that, zero interest loans, free bore-wells and a calamity relief fund of Rs 9,000 crore are the benefits the party has assured to farmers if it is elected to power.

*Under Jalayagnam, the party has promised to work on irrigation projects. The completion of Polavaram on a war footing is on the agenda.

*The party’s manifesto also provides for fee reimbursement to students. In addition to that, the YSRCP assures an allowance of Rs 20,000 to each student. According to the manifesto, Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh will be allotted to each student.

*The manifesto also promises to provide Rs 15,000 assistance to all mothers who send their children to school, under Amma Vodi.

*The party’s Navaratnalu, which forms a major part of the manifesto, includes support to women from SC, ST, BC and minority communities, who are aged over 45. All loans pertaining to women’s co-operative societies are also promised to be waived under the YSR Asara.

*State police to get weekly offs, the manifesto promised

*The party also aims to reduce pension age from 65 to 60, and provide pension of Rs 2,000 per month to the poor elderly and Rs 3,000 for the disabled.