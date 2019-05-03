You know it’s polls when BJP talks about Ram: Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP for talking about Ram in the time of elections and failing to construct a Ram Temple in the last five years, referring to BJP’s promise of constructing one in Ayodhya.

Addressing an election rally at Palta under Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, Mamata said Ramchandra now has become BJP’s election agent. “You know it is election season when the BJP starts talking about Ram. They have failed to build the Ram temple in the last five years, but now talking about Ram before election. Even Ganga ghats in Varanasi have not been cleaned. The ‘Mahant’ of Kapil Muni’s ashram at Gangasagar told me, Ramchandra has become an election agent of BJP,” she said.

“Let the BJP come to Bangla and see the development we have done in Gangasagar, Tarapith, Tarakeshwar, Bakreswar and Kankalitala. Let them come and see the skywalk at Dakshineswar. We have even renovated the ghats where Chhath Puja is celebrated every year,” Mamata said.

The West Bengal chief minister also targeted Prime minister Narendra Modi and accused him of running the biggest syndicate in the country.

“Narendra Modi runs the biggest syndicate in the country — RSS syndicate, gau-raksha syndicate, lynching syndicate, rioting syndicate, killing syndicate and farmer suicide syndicate. If Modi comes back to power, the whole country will suffer, even elections will be abolished. He is the problem of this country and is dangerous to the people. We have to save the country by removing Modi from power,” she said.

Mamata also claimed that Air India has stopped serving non-veg food in economy class as the PM eats vegetarian food.

“Just because Modi Babu eats vegetarian, Air India has stopped serving non-vegetarian food in the economy class. Modi will decide everything for the people. Employees of the public sector companies are forced to attend his meetings,” she said.

Shifting her focus to the election, Mamata called upon the people of Barrackpore to defeat the ‘gaddars’, who have defected to the BJP and are contesting against her party.

“There are some people whose demands can never be satisfied. There are two ‘gaddars’ in this constituency who only want more and more benefits for themselves. We have had enough of goondagiri and gaddari. Elections will be over soon. What will they do after that? If you want peace, you must take the right decision. The father-son duo here only want to amass wealth for themselves. They are not interested in serving the people. Ensure they lose their deposit,” she said. Mamata was referring to Arjun Singh, who defected to BJP and is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Barrackpur, and his son Pawan Kumar Singh, who is contesting the Assembly bypoll from Bhatpara seat on a BJP ticket. While Barrackpur will go to polls on May 6, Bhatpara will vote for the Assembly bypoll on May 19.

“There are two gaddars (Arjun Singh and Mukul Roy) who have switched sides after being denied Lok Sabha tickets. We have to ensure their defeat,” she said.

The chief minister reiterated that the PM is indulging in horse-trading by saying about 40 TMC MLAs are in touch with him.

“Narendra Modi claimed 40 Trinamool MLAs are in touch with him. He is indulging in horse trading. This does not befits a Prime Minister. Let him tell us even one name,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mamata invoked the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 to draw a parallel with the efforts of her party to oust the Narendra Modi government from power.

“Sepoy Mutiny was the first uprising against the British in India. Now the biggest threat and problem in the country is Narendra Modi. Sepoy Mutiny started from Barrackpore. You keep this in mind and vote,” she said.