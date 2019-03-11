Rahul Gandhi hints no alliance with AAP, tells Cong workers to win all seven seats

Days after the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee expressed that there will be no alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party chief Rahul Gandhi Monday urged booth level workers to win on all seven seats, indirectly confirming the move.

Gandhi was addressing a meeting of booth-level workers of the Delhi Congress.

The statement comes a day after former party president Sonia Gandhi met with Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit and reportedly discussed the issues around the alliance. The meeting was preceded by AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chako visiting Sonia last week. Chako was said to be in favour of the alliance.

It is to be noted that the AAP has already announced its candidates on six parliamentary seats. The Congress had extended support to the first Arvind Kejriwal government in 2013. The Delhi Congress feels that the AAP is on a sticky wicket in the national capital, and the party should not join hands with it.

Addressing the booth-level workers, Gandhi also targetted the Modi government while raising questions on the Rafale deal and involvement of Anil Ambani. “You have to decide, you want Gandhi’s India or Godse’s India. On the one hand there is love, brotherhood, on the other is hate, fear. Gandhi ji was fearless, stayed in jail for years, but spoke with the British with love, while (Veer) Savarkar wrote letters to Britishers apologising and asking to be let off,” said Gandhi.