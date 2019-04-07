You blame Congress, but what have you done in 5 yrs, Sharad Pawar asks PM Modi

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the PM to elaborate on what he has done for the country in almost five years of being in power. Addressing workers of the Congress and NCP in Pune, Pawar said the Prime Minister had repeatedly claimed that the Congress had not done anything in the 60 years it had been in power at the Centre. The Congress and NCP are leading the opposition alliance in the state, which is taking on the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine.

“The Congress has done a lot of development work. Earlier, citizens had to spend a lot of money to make a phone call but now it is possible to do so with a minimal amount and that too immediately. Before saying the Congress has not done anything, he should think about what his government has done,” said Pawar.

The NCP chief said while Modi used to “target the Gandhi family earlier”, he was now targeting the Pawar family. “It feels like we are on par with the Gandhi family,” he said. At an election rally in Wardha last week, Modi had claimed that Pawar was “losing his grip over the party” and his nephew Ajit Pawar was trying to take control. Members of the Pawar family, including Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar and the NCP chief himself, had responded sharply to Modi’s dig.

“We are brought up with different family values… Modi doesn’t have family experience so he doesn’t know what family means,” said Pawar.

The NCP chief said though the BJP-led alliance had been in power in Maharashtra and the Centre for more than four-and-a-half years, it had failed to resolve any problems. “They came to power in 2014 by making assurances about the welfare of farmers, but they have left the farmers to suffer. The farmer has been destroyed during the Modi rule,” said Pawar, a former Union agriculture minister.

He also accused BJP leaders of “insulting” the orphans of farmers. “Their insensitiveness is revealed in the manner they are treating the orphans of farmers who have committed suicide,” said Pawar.

The NCP chief said while earlier there was a feeling that the elections would turn into a tough contest between the two sides, after touring the entire state, he was confident that many Congress-NCP alliance candidates would win their seats. “The opponents do not have anything to show while seeking votes,” he said.

The rally was attended by Mohan Joshi, the Congress candidate for Pune, Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, city Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe, city NCP chief Chetan Tupe and former Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad, who recently joined the Congress.