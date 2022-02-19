Bulldozers under repair now, will resume work after March 10: CM

All bulldozers in the state have been sent for repair and would resume work after March 10, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday referring to his government’s action against criminals.

Chief Minister Adityanath told an election meeting here in Mainpuri that he made this remark in response to a query by a Samajwadi Party leader who asked him if the bulldozers would be operated even during the UP assembly polls.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been deploying bulldozers to demolish illegal properties of criminals. “A senior SP leader asked me if bulldozers will be operated during the polls too. I told him not to worry as sometimes these bulldozers also need some rest,” said the chief minister.

“Hence, during the polls, all the bulldozers have been sent for repair,” he added.

“People who had been hiding for the past four-and-half years, are crawling out after the announcement of the polls. They have been identified and after March 10, the bulldozers will resume their work. After March 10, their crawling will end,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said unless there is a fear in the minds of criminals, the system cannot run properly.

Addressing another election meeting in Karhal where the BJP has fielded SP Singh Baghel against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said during the tenure of four earlier governments of the SP, development meant building of bungalows only by ministers.

CM Yogi Adityanath also said that riots, hooliganism, anarchy, loot, corruption, and terrorism had prevailed during the previous SP government. “The person convicted in the case of serial blasts in Gujarat has connections with Azamgarh and Samajwadi Party,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Unnao.

He added the SP government was more concerned about the terrorists who attacked the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya and the CRPF camp in Rampur. “Cases lodged against them were taken back by the SP when it came to power in 2012,” he added.

The SP leadership did not react immediately to the allegations.

(With PTI inputs)