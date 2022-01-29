Yogi speaks graveyard, riots in attack on Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday continued his tirade against the opposition Samajwadi Party, alleging that “goons” backed by the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government “grabbed” public money while the BJP government utilized it to develop pilgrimage sites in the states.

“The money meant for building the boundary walls of graveyards used to be grabbed by goons of the SP and with the misuse of that money, such elements used to misbehave with our sisters and mothers,” the Chief Minister said during an interaction with people in Meerut’s Hastinapur constituency.

Adityanath again attacked the SP over the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and said that the opposition party, which was in government at the time, “engineered” the violence.

“If you want your state to be free from riots and want that bulldozers should continue to raze properties of the mafia elements, then you will have to empower BJP through your ballot for a second term in Uttar Pradesh,” the Chief Minister asserted on Friday.