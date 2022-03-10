Yogi settles all doubts, set for history

With the BJP headed for a win in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath could make history as the first Chief Minister to return to power in the state after a five-year term. It will also be the first time a party has come back to power in UP since 1985.

His influence was restricted to a small region around the Gorakhpur Mutt, of which he was the head priest, apart from him being a five-time MP from the Gorakhpur seat, Adityanath was a surprise pick as CM by the BJP central leadership five years back.

The circumstances of his crowning, amid talks of the BJP hands being forced, are now long forgotten. Today, Adityanath, just 49, is the most-talked-about CM in the country, one of the BJP’s prime campaigners beyond UP, and a leader who has risen above the party in the state to cast it in his image.

A cut out of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the seventh and last phase of UP Assembly elections, in Varanasi district, Friday, March 4, 2022.

Many of the “controversial decisions” taken by his government went on to be adopted by other states, like his anti-conversion law. Other such decisions the Adityanath government pressed on despite controversy were the crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses, introduction of anti-Romeo squads, action against land mafias, and recovery notices issued to anti-CAA protesters.

Improvement of law and order was one issue on which the Adityanath government seemed to have the most popular support on the ground, with the BJP repeatedly talking of its crackdown on mafia, and the Opposition’s criticism of the state’s “thoko neeti (encounter policy)” cutting no ice.

The fear that the Adityanath government was perceived as pro-Thakur, and would end up turning off a majority of the other upper caste, the Brahmins, seems to have not hurt the BJP much. Before the polls, the BJP constituted a four-member committee to draw up a strategy and programmes to woo the Brahmin community.

A comfortable win also settles any remaining doubts about Adityanath’s leadership of the state BJP. There has been constant talk about his brusque style, propensity to strike out on own and staying away from party events.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flashes the victory sign during a roadshow for the ongoing UP Assembly elections, in Prayagraj, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

However, in the run-up to the polls, the central BJP sent a clear message that Adityanath was their man. Apart from both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking people to vote for him, Adityanath occupied a prominent place at the BJP National Executive in November in New Delhi last year, where he tabled the party’s 18-point political resolution, even as CMs of other BJP-ruled states joined the meeting virtually.

Adityanath, the ‘Hindu Hridya Samrat’ as his supporters call him, is a science graduate from Garhwal University in Uttarakhand. He credits his political grooming to his mentor, former BJP MP Mahant Avaidyanath, who took him under his wings and announced that Adityanath would succeed him as head of Gorakhnath Mandir in Gorakhpur. That was on February 15, 1994, and Yogi was then 22.

Born in Panchur area of Garhwal district of present day Uttarakhand in 1972. Adityanath had, in his affidavit for the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 Assembly elections, written Mahant Avaidyanath’s name in the column for father’s name.

Associated with the ABVP during his university days, Adityanath entered mainstream politics in 1998 when his guru, Avaidyanath, vacated his parliamentary seat for him. He would go on to win five consecutive elections from Gorakhpur – from 1998 to 2014.

Adityanath had in March 2007 burst into tears in Parliament when he began describing the “political conspiracy’’ that led to his arrest in Gorakhpur. The BJP MP had spent 11 days in detention after being arrested in January for violating prohibitory orders in the communally sensitive eastern Uttar Pradesh town.

In 2012, he had openly opposed the induction of former BSP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha into the BJP and even declared that he would not campaign for BJP candidates in the elections.

Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,Deupty CM Keshav Maurya,BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh and senior leader Anurag Thakur Releasing BJP menifesto for 2022 Uttar Prdesh Elections in Lucknow on tuesday.

Earlier, in 2002, he had supported Radhamohan Das Agarwal as nominee of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha from Gorakhpur Assembly seat against the BJP’s Shiv Pratap Shukla. Agarwal, who won that election, later joined the BJP and he is presently MLA from Gorakhpur Urban. But in the current elections, the BJP denied Agarwal the ticket to field Adityanath who contested his first maiden Assembly elections. At noon, he was leading the seat by more than 14,500 seats over his SP rival.

As MP, Adityanath had regularly raised the issue of Japanese Encephalitis that claims the lives of hundreds of children in eastern UP every year. His efforts to contain the disease were praised by PM Modi on various platforms even after Adityanath became CM.

Deeply involved in the running of the Gorakhnath Mandir, Adityanath remains active at the Mutt, which he visits at least once every fortnight. His association with the Mutt is believed to have increased its footfall manifold in the past five years.

There was a time before 2017 that due to his clout in Gorakhpur, Adityanath’s supporters wouldn’t display the registration numbers on their vehicles, instead, their number plates read ‘Yogi Sevak’. After Adityanath took over, volunteers of his own Hindu Yuva Vahini were kept under check.

The only setback Adityanath received personally in his term as CM was the defeat of BJP candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla against the Opposition’s alliance in 2018 Lok Sabha by-polls necessitated following his resignation from Parliament membership. Shukla’s widow contested the Assembly election against Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban as an SP candidate.