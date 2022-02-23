Yogi promises monthly stipend for cow protection

With the issue of stray cattle dominating the poll issue, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday promised a stipend of Rs 900 per month per cow to farmers and urged people to vote for those who “protect cows, and not those who kill them”.

Addressing rallies in Ayodhya and Barabanki, the BJP chief minister said, “Our resolve was that we will neither allow cows to be slaughtered nor farmers’ crops to be damaged.”

Justifying his government’s decision to close illegal “slaughterhouses” to save “gau mata”, Adityanath said that after March 10, all butchers will be seen selling vegetables. “Thode din aur inki garmi rehne do, 10 March ke baad sab shant ho jayega… Gau mata ki bhi raksha hogi… Har kasai bhi thela lagake subzi bechta dikhayi dega… (Let their haughtiness stay for a few more days. It will subside after March 10. While cows will be protected, every butcher will be seen selling vegetables on carts.),” the CM said at a rally in Ayodhya.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that after returning to power, the BJP government in UP would bring out a new policy to tackle the issue of stray cattle.

Talking about the construction of a Ram temple, Adityanath told people to deprive votes to those, who deprived them of Ram Temple. “They have deprived you of Ram Temple, you deprive them of your votes… Try it in such a manner that when the results are out on March 10, only smoke is seen on the faces of SP leaders,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)