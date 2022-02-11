Yogi Kashmir, WB, Kerala jibe: Opposition says UP way down

Hours after he asked the Uttar Pradesh voters to return the BJP to power or face the prospect of the state turning into “Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday came under fire from his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan as well as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other non-BJP parties of West Bengal.

Just ahead of the first phase of the UP Assembly polls Thursday, Adityanath posted a video on his Twitter handle, appealing to voters, “I have to tell you something that is there in my heart. A lot of wonderful things have happened in these five years. Beware. If you miss, the labour of these five years will be washed away. And it will not take much time for UP to turn into Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala,” adding that “this vote will be your guarantee to a life without fear”.

Hitting back, Kerala CM Vijayan tweeted, “If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won’t be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That is what people of UP would want.’’

If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won’t be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That’s what the people of UP would want. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 10, 2022

Later, in a statement, Vijayan said, “Kerala is the number one state in the country going by any parameters of development. Kerala is on the top of the states in standard of living indices such as education, health, gender equality, income, social security and life expectancy. If people of Uttar Pradesh are longing to gain upon Kerala in social progress index, which has been hailed by the world, that craving of the people may be frightening Yogi Adityanath.’’

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan also tweeted: “Dear UP, vote to be like Kerala. Choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry. Keralites, Bengalis and Kashmiris are also proud Indians.’’

Taking a swipe at the UP CM, Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said, “UP should be so lucky” as “Kashmir’s beauty, Bengal’s culture & Kerala’s education would do wonders for the place”.

In Bengal, the ruling TMC, Congress and Left slammed the UP CM for his remarks, accusing him of resorting to “communal politics” in a bid to “hide his government’s failures”.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh charged, “It is very clear from his (Adityanath) statement that he is smelling defeat. That’s why he’s saying such things out of frustration. Adityanath had come to campaign in Bengal during last year’s Assembly polls. But there were empty chairs at his rallies as Bengal people had rejected him. In reports published by the Centre, Bengal tops the list of states on various parameters. But when it comes to violence, attacks against Dalits and women, and overall misrule, UP tops such lists.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said, “He (UP CM) has spoken against some of the states, which amounts to sedition. This proves that BJP is an anti-national party.”

Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, “Yogi has lost his mind and has once again resorted to communal politics. He is trying to link Bengal and other stares with UP. But he is not aware of the history of Bengal. I condemn such foolish statement. He is insulting the people of Bengal by saying such things.”

CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said, “He (Adityanath) is openly threatening people with consequences if they don’t vote for them…It is dangerous in a democracy that a person holding a CM’s post is saying such things.”

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, however, defended the UP CM, saying “People voted for Adityanath last time because they wanted a crime-free state. Now the criminals driven away from UP have found shelter in Bengal. They are committing crimes here. So Adityanath has cautioned the people that this will be repeated in UP if they do not vote for the BJP.”