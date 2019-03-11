Yogi govt announces appointments hours before election dates are out

Hours before the Election Commission of India announced the dates for Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh Government announced various appointments, including 12 chairmen, vice-presidents and members of different government institutions on Sunday. Governor Ram Naik also gave approval to the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code (amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

“Since the state assembly is not in session and considering the urgency of the issue, the Governor has given his consent to the proposal of the cabinet after legal examination. The ordinance was received by Governor yesterday (Saturday),” said a Raj Bhavan spokesperson.

The amendment had proposed changes to the existing revenue code 2006, making easy the processes of change of land use, land purchase or acquisition for industrialisation. It has also formalised agriculture land lease and made amendment in relation to inheritance of land.

Explained A smart move to woo party functionaries? Just before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to fill vacant posts in various commissions, councils and corporations. The move is seen as an attempt to woo several party function-aries ahead of the elections. With 80 Lok Sabha seats, Uttar Pradesh will hold key to the new government at the Cen-tre. Uttar Pradesh BJP state election management in cha-rge, JPS Rathore, has been made chairman of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, whil another party leader from Kushinagar is the vice-chairman of Gau Sewa Ayog.

Speaking to the Indian Express, a senior officer of the Revenue Department said, “The bill was supposed to be passed during the budget session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly but it did not happen and an ordinance had to be brought. The ordinance mainly focuses on three amendments — to formalise agriculture land leasing, to make the purchase of land by Industries easier by ensuring that more than 12.5 acre of land and upto 50 acres can be given permission by collector and making easier the process of conversion of land use from agriculture to non-agriculture.”

“At some places, in case of succession of land, there was omission of right of the unmarried daughters, which has now been included,” he added.

Plum posts

Professor Shyam Nandan of Firozabad has been made the chairman of Gau Sewa Aayog and Jaswant Singh alias Atul Singh of Kushinagar its vice-chairman. Krishna Kumar Singh ‘Bhole Singh of Chitrakoot has been made member of the Aayog. The posts have been lying vacant for six months.

The government also appointed Jayendra Pratap Singh Rathore of Shahjahanpur a part-time chairman of UP’s Pollution Control Board, while Surendra Nath Valimiki, also from Shahjahanpur, chairman of Rajya Safai Karamchari Aayog. Munna Singh Dhanuk and Lal Babu Valimiki from Lucknow have been made vice-presidents of Rajya Safai Karamchari Aayog.

Rana Ajeet Pratap Singh of Sultanpur has been made chairman of Uttar Pradesh Seed Development Corporation with Rajeshwar Singh of Kushinagar as its vice-president.

Nawab Singh Nagar of Gautam Budh Nagar will be the chairman of Lal Bahadur Shastri Sugarcane farmer Institute and Neeraj Shahi of Deoria the vice-president of the institute.

Dr BN Singh of Lucknow has been made chairman of Uttar Pradesh Homeopathic Medicine Board and Indian comedian Raju Srivastav has been made chairm-an of Film Development Council.

Ramakant Nishad of Gora-khpur has been made chairman of Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Dev-elopment Corporation, while Arvind Rajbhar of Balia is appointed chairman of Uttar Pra-desh Small Industries Corpor-ation Limited. Rekha Verma of Varanasi is the chairman of Uttar Pradesh seed Certification Agency and Jagdish Mishra alias Balti Baba will join the Uttar Pradesh state Agro Industrial Corporation. Captain Vikas Gupta of Gautam Budh Nagar will be the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Krishi Anusandhan Parisad (Upkaar).

New members

The state government appointed members in several government institutes, including the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Fin-ance and Development Corp-oration, Uttar Pradesh Secondary Service Selection Board, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission Prayagraj, UP Pollution Control Board, Uttar Pradesh Homeopathic Medicine Board, Film Development Council and Uttar Pradesh Pashudhan Vikas Parishad.