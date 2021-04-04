Yogi blames TMC for ‘anarchy’ in Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of turning Bengal into a land of hooliganism and anarchy. Adityanath held roadshows and addressed public meetings in the districts of Howrah and South 24 Parganas. On April 6, 31 seats in these districts and Hooghly will go to the polls in the third phase of the Assembly polls.

“Bengal is a land of cultural nationalism. The TMC goons however have turned this into a land of hooliganism and anarchy. The Congress, the Left and the TMC have changed the atmosphere of the state and made the state a victim of their appeasement politics,” he said at a public meeting in the Uluberia Purba constituency.

The UP chief minister claimed that the TMC had tried to ban the Durga Puja in the state two years ago. “Now, Didi’s government is opposing ‘Lord Ram’. It is in the interest of people of West Bengal and the country to get rid of this Ram ‘virodhi [opposing]’, corrupt, hooliganism-supporting TMC government,” he said.

“The BJP will stop all tortures perpetrated on the women of West Bengal. It will ensure that youths get employment opportunities,” Adityanath said at a public meeting in South 24 Parganas’ Falta area, calling for the ouster of the TMC government.

Raising anti-TMC slogans such as “Do Mayee, Didi gayee [May 2, Didi gone]”, the BJP leader said his party would guarantee ration for everyone, and provide pension to the elderly and houses to the poor, while also making sure that people get access to benefits doled out under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

“No one will be allowed to play with the emotions of people. We will see to it that Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja are held in Bengal without any hindrance. Jail doors are open for the ones who wish to stop such religious festivals,” he added.

At another rally in Kultuli in South 24 Parganas, the UP chief minister listed the benefits available to the people of his state, and asked why government employees in Bengal were not receiving salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations.

“Why hasn’t Didi implemented central schemes here? It’s for her that the people of Bengal have been deprived of the doles offered by the central government. What has Didi done for the people of the state other than pursuing appeasement politics? The TMC supremo has just one agenda — promoting her nephew Abhishek Banerjee,” he alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)