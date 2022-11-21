BJP provides benefits to all without discrimination, appeasement: Yogi

Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has “vowed” to provide the benefits of development projects to citizens “without discrimination” and will “never resort to appeasement”, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

Adityanath, one of BJP’s star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat, was addressing gatherings in the tribal belt of Naswadi and in Mehmedavad in Kheda district on Monday.

The crowd cheered as Adityanath said, “The benefits of government schemes are reaching every person belonging to every caste, creed, and religion. We will give everyone equal development opportunities but we will not resort to appeasement of anyone. This is the vow of the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi…”

Hailing the government and attacking the Congress, Adityanath said, During the Covid-19 pandemic, you have seen free medical treatment and free vaccines as well as free food. If the Congress was in power then, it would have eaten up all the money meant for the Covid-19 vaccine and the food kits for the poor…”

“On one hand, Modiji was fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and on the other hand, he was working to end the country’s wait of 500 years. When the temple is ready next year and when Ram Lalla finally takes his sacred seat inside the temple, It will be the pride of the nation and the national temple of India…,” said Adityanath, referring to the Ram Temple coming up in Ayodhya.

Enlisting the development works in places of religious worship in Varanasi, Mahakaal in Ujjain, and Badrinath, the UP CM said, “Could the Congress have constructed the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? …the tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been constructed in Kevadia by the BJP. Developing five pilgrim places dedicated to Dr Ambedkar was also done by the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi.”

It was the “vision” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that led to the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir, “putting an end to terrorism and naxalism”, Adityanath said, adding, “If, in 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel used his visionary power, in 2019, it was the son of Gujarat, Amit Shah, who abrogated Article 370 from Kashmir. It was the final nail in the coffin of terrorism and it has ended terrorism and naxalism. Could the Congress have done it?”

Calling India pipping Britain to be the fifth country in economic development as a “big achievement”, Adityanath said, “Britain ruled India for over 200 years and to leave them behind in the ladder of economic development is a big step… This has happened because of Narendra Modi… Our borders have been secured… We especially thank PM Modi for making the daughter of a tribal family the President of India. He has increased the pride of the tribal community.”

In Mehmadavad, Adityanath said that like the Congress had been “finished in UP”, it was now the turn of Gujarat to repeat the same feat. “Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly seats and a population of 25 crore. Do you know how many seats Congress has in UP? Two. Even to say ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’, you need four people… When Congress has finished in UP, is Gujarat ready for the same?,” he said.

Adityanath also mocked the Congress’s Bharat Jodo yatra stating that the party “played songs from films” instead of the National Anthem at one of the events.

“What happened in Gujarat before Narendra Modi — riots, curfew, hooliganism, terror, loot, and robbery… it was the doing of the Congress. In the past 20 years, there have been no riots or curfews… Gujarat has become a model for development…”