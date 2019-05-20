Yogi Adityanath drops OBC welfare minister Om Prakash Rajbhar from his cabinet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday dropped OBC welfare minister Om Prakash Rajbhar from the state cabinet, a day after voting ended in the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls. Rajbhar had resigned from his post earlier this month but it was not accepted by CM Yogi.

Rajbhar told news agency ANI that he welcomes the development.

“We welcome his decision. CM has taken a very good decision. He formed Social Justice Committee and threw its report in a dustbin. He didn’t have spare time to implement it. I request him to implement Social Justice Committee’s report as quickly as he took this decision today,” he said.

In an open revolt against its ally BJP, Rajbhar’s party, the Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), has fielded 39 candidates across Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. This after talks broke down over seat sharing with the BJP. The saffron party reportedly wanted SBSP candidates to contest on the BJP symbol.

On May 6, Rajbhar told news agency PTI that he resigned on April 13.

“I tendered resignation as minister on April 13. It is up to the BJP to decide whether to accept or reject it. I have nothing to do with the government now,” he said.

The Rajbhars constitute 20 per cent of the Purvanchal population and are regarded as the second-most politically dominant community after Yadavs in eastern UP. The SBSP won four seats in 2017 UP assembly elections.

Exit polls released on Sunday evening did not paint a clear picture over which party or alliance would gain majority in Uttar Pradesh. While some predicted that the BJP might retain most of the 71 seats it had won in 2014, rest credited the SP-BSP-RLD alliance to wrest close to 40 seats.