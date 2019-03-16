Priyanka Gandhi won’t make any difference to BJP’s poll prospects in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into politics will make ‘no difference’ to the BJP’s poll prospect in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

“The Congress has made her (Priyanka) its general secretary (in-charge of eastern UP) this time. It is an internal matter of that party. Earlier too she had campaigned for the Congress. This time also it will make no difference (to the BJP),” he told news agency PTI.

Adityanath also took a dig at the newly formed SP-BSP alliance in the state saying it is already “embroiled in dispute”. Click here for more Election News

Dismissing the SP-BSP alliance as ‘false alarm’, Adityanath said, “The newfound alliance is already embroiled in dispute. It (alliance) is nothing but a ‘hauaa’ (false alarm).”

The Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting from Aprill 11.

(With inputs from PTI)