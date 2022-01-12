Yogi Adityanath may contest polls from Ayodhya to ‘emphasize Hindutva plank’

Hindutva being the main plank of the ruling BJP in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Yogi Adityanath, who is being projected as the face of the ideology, is likely to contest the polls from Ayodhya, in a move that the party and the chief minister himself hope would amplify the message, source said.

“There is a proposal that the honourable chief minister could stand as a candidate in Ayodhya in order to augment the message. It could help the party highlight the narrative we have been emphasizing on,” said a source in the BJP, adding that many in the party think the candidacy of the saffron-clad Adityanath will be the “ultimate” message the party can convey in this election campaign.

But, the source said, a final decision will be taken by the national leadership. The BJP’s central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders, is expected to meet soon.

Sources said Adityanath, a member of the upper house of the Legislature, wants to contest the polls from Ayodhya. Despite the state government’s announcements of welfare schemes and inauguration of development projects as well as the emphasis on its law and order records, the Hindutva narrative and calls for “Hindu unity” have taken centre stage in the saffron party’s campaign so far.

At a time when Adityanath’s main rival, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, is mounting a concerted effort to mobilise non-Yadav OBCs’ support, BJP strategists want to ensure “a larger Hindu consolidation” so that the party returns to power in the politically crucial state.

Other top leaders including Modi and Shah have also been pitching hard for Hindutva in their programmes in Uttar Pradesh.

If the party leadership agrees, this will be the first time Adityanath—also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math since 2014—has contested an election outside Gorakhpur, which he had represented in the Lok Sabha five times.

The Ayodhya assembly constituency had been represented by the BJP’s Lallu Singh—currently the MP from Faizabad—since 1991 till the SP won the seat for a single term in 2012. The BJP’s Ved Prakash Gupta is the sitting MLA from the constituency.

Sources said the proposal to field Adityanath in Ayodhya was discussed at a meeting held in the BJP’s national headquarters on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the UP chief minister; Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya; Union Home Minister Shah; the party’s UP election in-charge, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan; co-in-charge Anurag Thakur; national general secretary B L Santhosh; state general secretary Sunil Bansal; and state unit chief, Swatantra Dev Singh.