Yogi Adityanath to Opposition: If you have faith in Ali, we have faith in Bajrang Bali

Yogi Adityanath said the followers of Bajrang Bali will never let this “green virus to fix its fangs on the security of the country”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI/File)

Nearly two hours before campaigning for the first phase of polling for the eight Lok Sabha seats in the state ended, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the mahagathbandhan and the Congress saying, “Tumhe agar Ali par vishwas hai to hamey Bajrang Bali par vishwas hai (If you have faith in Ali, we have faith in Bajrang Bali).”

He had compared the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to a virus after Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanand, saying the Congress was “inflicted with this virus”. On Tuesday, he said, “This virus is not only with the Congress but is also with the the SP-BSP-RLD.”

Addressing a rally seeking votes for BJP candidate Rajendra Agarwal from Meerut-Hapur Lok Sabha seat, Yogi said the followers of Bajrang Bali will never let this “green virus to fix its fangs on the security of the country”. “I appeal to you that you should completely destroy this green virus from western UP…The mahagathbandhan partners and also the Congress have no concern for the nation’s security and they have nothing to do with the development of the country,” Yogi said.

Reacting to the Congress’s manifesto, the CM said that highlights in the document have made it clear that the “Congress’s Hand is with the traitors”. “When Rahul Gandhi was filing his nomination papers from Wayanand in Kerala, there was a green flag with a crescent moon and a star in the background of the Muslim League.The same IUML is now with the alliance partners who are trying to gain power somehow,” said Yogi.

