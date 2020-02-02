Ban Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Delhi: AAP to Election Commission

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Saturday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna) Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Saturday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday urged the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital for the upcoming elections over his alleged provocative speeches. AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against his remarks.

“Yogi Adityanath says Kejriwal has links to Pakistan. Yogi should be arrested, jailed and should be asked to provide proof for his claims. Election Commission (EC) is silent on all this. His campaigning should be banned in Delhi,” he said.

Adityanath on Saturday said Arvind Kejriwal was “providing biryani to those sitting at Shaheen Bagh”.

“What kind of slogans are they raising — azadi, azadi? What kind of azadi do you want,” he said, speaking at an election rally in Rohini.

“Earlier, stone pelters would take money from Pakistan and damage public property (in Kashmir). Kejriwal’s party and Congress used to support them. But that stopped after scrapping of its special status (abrogation of Article 370). Similarly, Pakistani terrorists are being sent to hell by our soldiers. Congress and people like Kejriwal used to feed them biryani, but we feed them bullets,” he had said.

On his provocative remarks, Singh said that it has been 48 hours since the party sought an appointment with Election Commission officials but they haven’t got back yet.

“If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday,” Singh said.

