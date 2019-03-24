Yogi Adityanath: Congress gave biryani to terrorists, we feed bullets and bombs

Launching BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday came down heavily on technocrat-turned-Congress politician Sam Pitroda for seeking “more facts” and proof of the death toll in the Balakot air strike.

“There is a mahaguru in Congress. A mahaguru for generations. His name is Sam. But he has become ‘shame’ for the country. He questions the bravery of forces,” Adityanath said at a rally in Saharanpur.

READ | Congress’ Sam Pitroda raises questions on Balakot airstrikes, PM Modi hits back

Recalling Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s ‘man without brains’ remark, Adityanath also attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. “You must have seen that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in Parliament, had called one person ‘man without brains’. You can understand who this person is,” he said.

“I was listening to naamdaron ke kuldeepak (scion of a family) in Parliament. They said when they will come power, they will grow a 1.5-foot potato. They think potato is a fruit,” the UP CM said.

Before the rally, Adityanath visited the Shakumbhari Devi temple. BJP has planned about 40 public meetings across the state on March 26. Click here to read more Election news

Hitting out at the Congress for their soft approach to terrorism, Adityanath said while the Opposition fed biryani to terrorists, the Modi government fed bullets and bombs. “During opposition’s time, terrorists would be fed biryani. We feed terrorists bullets and bombs,” he said.

Adityanath also said Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar would also meet the same fate as Osama bin Laden. “You must have heard Osama Bin Laden’s name. He was killed brutally. One day, Azhar Masood will be killed in a similar fashion. You don’t worry,” he said.

Calling BSP candidate from Saharanpur Imran Masood as the JeM chief’s ‘son-in-law’, Adityanath said, “Azhar Masood’s son-in-law comes to Saharanpur, and speaks his language. Should someone who speaks Masood’s language be allowed to win from Saharanpur?”