Yogi calls Indian Army ‘Modi ji ke sena’, draws flak from Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s description of the Indian Army as “Modi ji ki sena” (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Army) during an election rally has earned the wrath of Opposition leaders who called it an insult to the armed forces.

Advertising

While taking a swipe at the Opposition during the public meeting on Sunday, Yogi had said, “Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi’s army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘ji’ in Masood Azhar’s name to encourage terrorism.”

“What was namumkin (impossible) for the Congress is mumkin (possible) for PM Modi. Because when Modi is there, the impossible becomes possible,” he added.

The chief minister’s remarks elicited all-round condemnation from Opposition leaders who said the Army belonged to the country and not the “prachaar mantri” (information minister). Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Ab Indian Army ka naamkaran karke Modi ki Sena rakh diya CM Adityanath ne (CM Yogi has renamed the Indian Army as Modi’s Army). This is an insult to our armed forces. They are India’s Armed Forces not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Adityanath must apologise.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also joined the chorus and termed the remark as “shocking” “It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the ‘Modi Sena’. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation,” the Trinamool Congress chief said.

“We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement,” she added.