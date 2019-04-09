If Cong, SP, BSP have their trust in Ali, BJP has faith in Bajrang Bali: Yogi Adityanath

Referring to Mayawati’s speech at a rally in Deoband, where she urged Muslims to back the alliance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday if Congress, SP, BSP had their trust in ‘Ali’, then BJP had faith in ‘Bajrang Bali’.

Addressing a rally in Meerut, which goes to polls on April 11, Adityanath said the Congress, BSP and SP were wooing the minority community as they knew supporters of Bajrang Bali won’t spare them in the elections.

#WATCH UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a public rally in Meerut, says, “Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko ‘Ali’ par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi ‘Bajrangbali’ par vishwaas hai.” pic.twitter.com/ZwI3L5ZEFt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2019

“Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko ‘Ali’ par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi ‘Bajrangbali’ par vishwaas hai. Congress, BSP, SP knows the supporters of Bajrangbali won’t spare them in the elections. That’s why they are shouting ‘Ali, Ali’,” he said.

In their first joint rally since finalising the tie-up last year, BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Deoband last week described the BJP and the Congress as two sides of the same coin and cautioned voters, “particularly Muslims”, against splitting their votes in the eight western UP seats that go to polls in the first phase.

The Congress is not strong enough to take on the BJP and I want to tell all of you, particularly Muslims, that a vote for the Congress here will only help the BJP. Do not split your votes,” Mayawati said.

However, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has taken cognisance of Mayawati’s speech and sought a factual report from the Saharanpur administration.

“Seeking votes on the basis of religion or caste is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, and the matter will be probed by the Election Commission (EC),” an election official had said.

This is not the first time that Adityanath has made the ‘Ali-Bajrang Bali’ remark. Last year, after a video went viral showing Congress leader Kamal Nath asking clerics to ensure 90 per cent voting in Muslim-dominated areas to secure victory for the party in Madhya Pradesh elections, Adityanath had said, “Aap Ali ko rakh lo….Hamare liye Bajrang Bali kafi hain“.