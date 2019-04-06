Yogi Adityanath: Congress infected with Muslim League virus

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath Friday alleged that Congress was infected with “Muslim League virus” and cautioned people to think about how this virus would spread across the country if the Congress wins the upcoming elections.

In an indirect reference to the green flags of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) during a road show of Congress in Wayanad, Kerala, where IUML is one of the six parties, along with Congress, that are part of the United Democratic Front, Yogi made a comparison with pre-Independence Muslim League and alleged that the Muslim League had once led to Partition of the country.

Talking about how “green flags” were being waved again, Adityanath asked the public to be “cautious” of Congress, which has been infected with the “Muslim league virus”. “Muslim League ek virus hai. Ek aisa virus jis se koi sankramit ho gaya to wo bach nahi sakta aur aaj to mukhya vipakshi Dal Congress hi is se sankramit ho chuka hai..Sochiye agar yeh jeet gayi toh kya hoga? Yeh virus poore desh mein phail jayega (Muslim League is a virus, with which if someone is infected once, he cannot be saved. Today, the main opposition party, Congress is infected with it. Think, if they win then what will happen? This virus will spread in the entire country),” Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

Comparing the Muslim League with that of pre-Independence, Adityanath said, “1857 ke swatantrata sangram mein Mangal Pandey ke sath pura desh Angrezon ke khilaf mil kar lad raha tha, phir yeh Muslim League ka virus aaya aur aisa phaila ki poore desh ka hi batwara ho gaya,” said Adityanath, adding, “Aaj phir vahi Khatra mandra raha hai, Hare jhande phir se lehar rahe. Congress Muslim leagure virus se sankramit ha, savdhan rahiye.” (In 1857 freedom struggle, the entire country was fighting against British with Mangal Pandey. But then Muslim League virus came and spread in such a manner that there was partition of the country. Today again same threat is looming. Green flags are being waved again. Congress is infected with Muslim League virus, be aware…)