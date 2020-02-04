Kejriwal has started reciting Hanuman Chalisa…Owaisi will follow suit: Yogi’s latest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacks Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi elections. (File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacks Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi elections. (File)

Stepping up attack on his rivals ahead of the forthcoming Delhi elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi can be seen reciting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in the coming days after Arvind Kejriwal.

“Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen,” Adityanath said while addressing a poll rally in Kirari in northwest Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s latest jibe comes a day after Kejriwal told a news channel that he did not need BJP’s endorsement on being a Hindu and recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on stage.

Adityanath said the opposition, including Kejriwal, was unable to digest the fact that there is a resolution to problems plaguing the country. He also cited the BJP government’s decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the Ayodhya temple.

