80 vs 20 remark not in context of religion: Yogi Adityanath

Defending his 80 vs 20 jibe on the day voting began in 55 assembly seats in phase two of Uttar Pradesh polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that it wasn’t meant in the context of religion or caste.

When asked about comments like ‘those with Ali vs Bajrangbali’ and ’80 vs 20′, Adityanath in an interview with ANI said, “It’s a reaction to an action. I spoke about 80 vs 20. 80 per cent support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while 20 per cent always oppose. We haven’t spoken about caste or religion.”

“80 per cent are those people who are happy with the government’s agenda for security. They are happy with the government’s pro-people and pro-poor work. Those who like development… and have experienced significant change (under the BJP-government). They are people who support all good actions by the state government,” Adityanath explained.

#WATCH | “It’s a reaction to action. I said 80% people are with BJP & 20% always oppose us & will do so this time too. I didn’t say it in the context of religion or caste..,” says UP CM Yogi Adityanath on his ’80 vs 20′ remark pic.twitter.com/TsGI6MrtFm — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

He added, “20 per cent comprises those who always want to oppose. They used to oppose before and will do so now as well. They have a negative mentality… they support mafia and criminals.”

“After the first phase of polling, it is clear that the election is about 80 vs 20. 80 per cent have supported BJP, while 20 per cent were those who opposed vaccines, action against criminal, women’s safety and schemes which benefit the poor,” the Chief Minister further said.

The Opposition had earlier accused the Chief Minister of inflaming communal passions with such poll rhetoric.

Speaking about the hijab row, Adityanath told ANI, “India’s system should run as per the Constitution. We can’t impose our personal religious beliefs and choices on the country and its institutions. Can I ask all employees in Uttar Pradesh to wear ‘bhagwa’? It’s their choice, they can wear what they wish to. But a dress code must be enforced in schools. It’s an issue of school administration. If in the army someone says we will do as we please, how will there be any discipline?” “When it comes to an institution, its rules have to be followed,” he added.

Reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks on a Hijab-clad daughter becoming the Prime Minister of the country one day, the UP CM said, “The PM has scrapped triple talaq to free that very daughter. Such decisions are being taken to give her the rights and respect she’s entitled to.”

“For those dreaming of Ghazwa-e-Hind, I want to tell them clearly that this is New India under the leadership of PM Modi. This New India ensures the development of all, but appeasement of none. It’ll run as per Constitution, not Shariat. ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ ka sapna qayamat ke din tak bhi saakar nahi hoga (The dream of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ will not be fulfilled till doomsday),” Adityanath said.