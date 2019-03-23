Yeddyurappa diary charges: Jaitley hits back at Congress, says falsehood, forgery cannot influence polls

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday hit out at the Congress for passing out “forged and fabricated photocopies” as former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa’s diaries and said that “falsehood and forgeries cannot influence polls as voters are wiser than politicians”.

Advertising

His response came a day after the Congress had sought an investigation by the newly constituted Lokpal into a report by The Caravan magazine which alleged that Yeddyurappa had paid bribes to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore to the BJP leadership between May 2008 and July 2011, during his tenure as chief minister.

In his blog titled “The Opposition’s ‘Caravan’ Achieves a New Low – From Falsehood to Forgery”, the Finance Minister slammed the grand old party, saying, “The forged and fabricated photocopies manufactured and provided by the Congress Party were passed off as BSY’s diary. Falsehood and forgeries can never influence a poll. Just as voters are wiser than politicians, they are also wiser than those who ride on the ‘caravan’ of falsehood and forgeries.”

Follow more election news here.

The senior BJP leader also accused some media organisations of endorsing falsehoods. “The documents appear to be a self-serving forgery of the Congress Party and its leader,” he said.

“Faced with odds on a daily basis, the Congress party needed to distract from the self-goal created by Sam Pitroda. He had questioned the Air Force’s targeted attack at Balakot. The ‘caravan’ of falsehood was ready for a ‘Rahul Bailout’,” Jaitley said.

On Friday, Yeddyurappa had fired back at the Congress, claiming that the diary was found to be fake by the Income Tax department. “IT department officials have already probed the issue to find that the documents and handwritten notes and signatures are forged,’’ he said.