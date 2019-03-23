Toggle Menu
Yeddyurappa diary charges: Jaitley hits back at Congress, says falsehood, forgery cannot influence pollshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/yeddyurappa-diaries-bribery-charges-congress-arun-jaitley-5639763/

Yeddyurappa diary charges: Jaitley hits back at Congress, says falsehood, forgery cannot influence polls

"The forged and fabricated photocopies manufactured and provided by the Congress Party were passed off as BSY’s diary," Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

B S Yeddyurappa, Yeddyurappa payoffs, Congress, congress on Yeddyurappa, Randeep Surjewala, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Karnataka BJP, Karnataka BJP chief payoff blame, Indian express, lok sabha elections 2019, Yeddyurappa caravan report, Yeddyurappa bribery caravan report, arun jaitley, election news
Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File)

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday hit out at the Congress for passing out “forged and fabricated photocopies” as former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa’s diaries and said that “falsehood and forgeries cannot influence polls as voters are wiser than politicians”.

His response came a day after the Congress had sought an investigation by the newly constituted Lokpal into a report by The Caravan magazine which alleged that Yeddyurappa had paid bribes to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore to the BJP leadership between May 2008 and July 2011, during his tenure as chief minister.

In his blog titled “The Opposition’s ‘Caravan’ Achieves a New Low – From Falsehood to Forgery”, the Finance Minister slammed the grand old party, saying, “The forged and fabricated photocopies manufactured and provided by the Congress Party were passed off as BSY’s diary. Falsehood and forgeries can never influence a poll. Just as voters are wiser than politicians, they are also wiser than those who ride on the ‘caravan’ of falsehood and forgeries.”

Follow more election news here.

The senior BJP leader also accused some media organisations of endorsing falsehoods. “The documents appear to be a self-serving forgery of the Congress Party and its leader,” he said.

“Faced with odds on a daily basis, the Congress party needed to distract from the self-goal created by Sam Pitroda. He had questioned the Air Force’s targeted attack at Balakot. The ‘caravan’ of falsehood was ready for a ‘Rahul Bailout’,” Jaitley said.

On Friday, Yeddyurappa had fired back at the Congress, claiming that the diary was found to be fake by the Income Tax department. “IT department officials have already probed the issue to find that the documents and handwritten notes and signatures are forged,’’ he said.

Don't Miss
Justice Pinaki Ghose sworn in as first Lokpal of India
IPL 2019: Why there will be no Opening Ceremony this year?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Congress-NCP announce seat-sharing pact in Maharashtra
2 BJP releases another list of 46 candidates for LS polls, appoints Uma Bharti as party vice president
3 Actor-MP Paresh Rawal won't contest Lok Sabha polls: Gujarat BJP chief