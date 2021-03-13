Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins TMC ahead of Bengal assembly elections

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who has been critical of the saffron party for the past few years, joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Saturday ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled to be held in eight phases since March 27.

Shortly after joining Mamata Banerjee’s party, Sinha said the ‘attack’ on her was the moment of decision for him to join the TMC. “The tipping point was the attack on Mamata Ji in Nandigram. It was the moment of decision to join TMC and support Mamata Ji.”

“The country is facing an unprecedented situation today. The strength of democracy lies in the strength of the institutions of democracy. All these institutions including the judiciary have become weak now,” Sinha said.

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/21P5IDcMab — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

Hitting out at the BJP, Sinha said todays’ BJP believes in crushing and conquering. “BJP during Atal Ji’s time believed in consensus but today’s government believes in crushing & conquering. Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?”

Sinha, who held the finance and external affairs portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government,has been severely critical of the Narendra Modi dispensation’s policies and style of functioning. He had quit the BJP two years ago.