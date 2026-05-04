Yanam Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Yanam Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Yanam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Yanam Assembly constituency went to polls on 10 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Yanam seat include Giddi Balaram, Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, and Janipalli Venkanna Babu from major parties like IND, INC, and IND.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Independent Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok, All India N.R. Congress N.Rangasamy, Independent Davulury Veera Vratha Pathi and others. In the last Yanam Assembly elections, the Independent party’s Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok won by a margin of 655 votes. The All India N.R. Congress’s N.Rangasamy was the runner up securing 16,477 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 36,562, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Yanam seat. Yanam Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Yanam assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Yanam (Puducherry) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Yanam constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. yanam CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities Giddi Balaram Rs 1,82,76,963 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 63 Post Graduate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok Rs 7,64,57,632 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,36,94,871 ~ 2 Crore+ Cases Age Education 0 33 Graduate Janipalli Venkanna Babu / Cases Age Education 0 36 10th Pass Kalla Venkata Ratnam Rs 13,77,703 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 66 Graduate Lakshmi Sneha Medapati Rs 7,64,57,632 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,36,94,871 ~ 2 Crore+ Cases Age Education 0 32 Graduate Malladi Krishna Rao / Cases Age Education 0 62 10th Pass Malladi Udaya Lakshmi Rs 8,17,80,393 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,37,79,730 ~ 1 Crore+ Cases Age Education 0 58 10th Pass Mellam Srinivasa Rao Rs 60,06,730 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 4,65,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 2 48 8th Pass Nati Buriyya / Cases Age Education 0 55 Illiterate Sheik Ahamedsha Khader Rs 33,658 ~ 33 Thou+ / Rs 81,983 ~ 81 Thou+ Cases Age Education 0 39 Graduate Professional Surimilli Subbarao Rs 7,30,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 69 Literate Thota Raju / Cases Age Education 0 59 10th Pass Tirukoti Adimurthy Rs 1,21,10,755 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 57 10th Pass View More Yanam Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Yanam. Story continues below this ad yanam RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 Malladi Krishna Rao 2016 Malladi Krishna Rao 2021 Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of Puducherry Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 03:05 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 Live: List of parties fighting the polls The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK faces a challenge from the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, DMK and the VCK. May 4, 2026 02:32 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 4, 2026 02:26 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Here's what exit polls predicted The exit polls projected an advantage for the AINRC-led alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine. Praja Poll gave AINRC 19-25 seats, against 6-10 for the Congress. Kamakhya Analytics gave 17-24 seats to the AINRC, and 4-7 to the Congress alliance, also factoring in a marginal presence of the TVK (1-2). Axis My India projected a closer contest, but still placed AINRC in the lead at 16-20 seats, with Congress at 6-8, and TVK at 2-4. Peoples Pulse, too, put the AINRC ahead with 16-19 seats, while giving the Congress alliance 10-12 seats. May 4, 2026 01:39 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry elections history in a nutshell Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature. Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal. May 4, 2026 12:53 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: 30 seats in election fray The election was fought across 30 seats in the Union Territory, and a party needs to win 16 seats to form a majority. In the last election in 2021, the NDA won exactly 16 seats and formed the government. May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: historical voter turnout this year Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase in Puducherry, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 4, 2026 12:06 AM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 3, 2026 10:09 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Six counting centres in Puducherry In Puducherry, six counting centres have been set up across the Union Territory. The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK faces a challenge from the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, DMK and the VCK. May 3, 2026 09:56 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Statehood demand, an aspiration in Puducherry The demand for statehood, a long-standing aspiration in Puducherry, remained central in political campaigns. Apart from that, Auroville and the changes the place underwent including protests was discussed widely. May 3, 2026 09:44 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Here's what exit polls predicted The exit polls projected an advantage for the AINRC-led alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine. Praja Poll gave AINRC 19-25 seats, against 6-10 for the Congress. Kamakhya Analytics gave 17-24 seats to the AINRC, and 4-7 to the Congress alliance, also factoring in a marginal presence of the TVK (1-2). Axis My India projected a closer contest, but still placed AINRC in the lead at 16-20 seats, with Congress at 6-8, and TVK at 2-4. Peoples Pulse, too, put the AINRC ahead with 16-19 seats, while giving the Congress alliance 10-12 seats. May 3, 2026 09:18 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry elections history in a nutshell Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature. Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal. May 3, 2026 09:14 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: 30 seats in election fray The election was fought across 30 seats in the Union Territory, and a party needs to win 16 seats to form a majority. In the last election in 2021, the NDA won exactly 16 seats and formed the government. May 3, 2026 08:12 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Puducherry recorded historical voter turnout this year Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase in Puducherry, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 3, 2026 08:05 PM IST Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am tomorrow The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am tomorrow. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%). May 3, 2026 07:17 PM IST Hello and welcome to Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 live blog! The much-awaited Puducherry Assembly election results will be out tomorrow. Stay tuned here for latest updates.

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