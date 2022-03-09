Yamunotri (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Yamunotri (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Yamunotri Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Kedar Singh. The Yamunotri seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Yamunotri ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

yamunotri Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Deepak Bijalwan INC 1 12th Pass 35 Rs 38,04,278 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagaveer Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 10,63,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kedar Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 5,86,93,124 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kohli Shyam AAP 0 Others 35 Rs 63,78,597 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Ramesh Chand Ramola UKD 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,24,43,921 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,72,073 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sanjay Dobhal IND 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 47,67,228 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Vipin Satya Bahumat Party 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 1,28,399 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishal Singh Rashtriya Uttarakhand Party 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 1,14,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Yamunotri candidate of from Kedar Singh Uttarakhand. Yamunotri Election Result 2017

yamunotri Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kedar Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 4,74,33,648 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Dharmanand Bijlwan IND 1 Others 51 Rs 9,16,089 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jaiprakash Sarv Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 5,620 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Chand Ramola IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 1,07,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 21,00,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Purshottam UKD 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 6,25,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajbahadur Singh Baudh BSP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 6,88,768 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 6,75,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ranveer Singh IND 1 Post Graduate 54 Rs 67,81,874 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay INC 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 12,13,964 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Yamunotri candidate of from Preetam Singh Panwar Uttarakhand. Yamunotri Election Result 2012

yamunotri Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Preetam Singh Panwar UKDP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,27,51,643 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,70,238 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jagveer Singh BJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 40,13,821 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 2,81,979 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jeet Singh Bhadkoti JD(U) 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 1,59,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kedar Singh Rawat INC 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 2,20,62,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahaveer Singh IND 2 12th Pass 38 Rs 7,28,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijendra Prasad BSP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 89,69,000 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 10,06,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

