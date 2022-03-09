Yamkeshwar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Yamkeshwar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Yamkeshwar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. The Yamkeshwar seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Yamkeshwar ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Yamkeshwar candidate of from Ritu Khanduri Bhushan Uttarakhand. Yamkeshwar Election Result 2017

yamkeshwar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ritu Khanduri Bhushan BJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 3,38,52,717 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,345 ~ 1 Lacs+ Govind Prasad Barthwal IND 0 Graduate 71 Rs 1,14,17,735 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Jagpal Singh Negi BSP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 49,99,800 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Kirshan Chandra IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 11,12,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Prashant Badoni IND 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 45,42,822 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Renu Bisht IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 67,10,790 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shailendra Singh Rawat INC 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 2,88,55,301 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 33,00,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ Shanti Prasad Bhatt UKD 2 12th Pass 50 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Yamkeshwar candidate of from Vijaya Barthwal Uttarakhand. Yamkeshwar Election Result 2012

yamkeshwar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijaya Barthwal BJP 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 1,50,17,585 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 30,300 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Singh IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 1,77,900 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Prakash IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 44,70,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Col. Harpal Singh Bist (ret) IND 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 7,66,84,581 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 8,58,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Kuldeep Singh Rawat BSP 2 Post Graduate 49 Rs 21,93,700 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 21,80,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Renu Bisht UtRM 0 Graduate 43 Rs 83,79,364 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sarojni Devi INC 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 82,84,700 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Shakti Shail Kaparwan UKDP 0 Doctorate 54 Rs 32,62,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Shatrughan Prasad IND 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 26,59,200 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shurbir Singh Bisht SaSP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 4,84,11,789 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,15,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Yamkeshwar Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Yamkeshwar Assembly is also given here.